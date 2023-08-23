Liverpool rejected again! Fluminense turn down €30m transfer bid for Andre as Jurgen Klopp's hunt for another midfielder drags on

Liverpool have reportedly been rejected again after Fluminense turned down a €30 million (£25m/$33m) offer for midfielder Andre.

Liverpool want to sign Andre

Fluminense not willing to let him go

Player has a contract until 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN, the Brazilian club has rebuffed Liverpool's approaches for their star midfielder. Despite Liverpool's desire to secure Andre before the transfer window closes on September 1, Fluminense are determined to hold onto the Brazilian international.

After missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool have shifted their attention to other targets to further reinforce their midfield after the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. They have already got on board Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in a £19 million ($24m) deal but Jurgen Klopp is still looking to add one more midfielder to the roster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it is understood that Fluminense's board communicated to Liverpool that even an increased offer would not prompt them to change their mind as Andre is not up for sale. The 22-year-old, contracted to Fluminense until December 2026, is a pivotal player under coach Fernando Diniz, having already participated in 40 games this season.

Article continues below

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fellow Premier League rivals, Fulham, had earlier bid €20m for Andre, but Fluminense stuck to their guns and rejected the Cottagers. The Brazilian club harbours lofty ambitions to win the Copa Libertadores this season and Fluminense are not willing to part ways with their prized asset.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool's focus now shifts to finding another midfield addition before the summer transfer window slams shut. If they fail to sign Andre this summer, the Reds are unlikely to return with an offer in 2024.