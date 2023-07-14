Liverpool name price for Jordan Henderson amid interest from Saudi champions Al-Ettifaq

The Reds will demand a fee of £20m should Al-Ettifaq wish to sign their captain Jordan Henderson this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Steven Gerrard and the higher-ups at Al-Ettifaq seemingly want to end Henderson's 12-year stay at Anfield this summer, with the 33-year-old being heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, it seems unlikely the clubs will be able to agree a fee with Liverpool demanding a £20m fee for their captain despite Al-Ettifaq's wishes to secure his services for a much lower price, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Klopp reportedly told Henderson that his minutes will be limited this season in a meeting earlier this week. The two new signings seem to be ones that will slot straight into the starting XI and a third midfield acquisition is still likely to happen too, rumours surrounding Southampton's Romeo Lavia continue to swirl.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Unless Al-Ettifaq are willing to pay Liverpool's asking price, Henderson will be staying at Anfield and will have to fight for his place in a side that looks to be, slowly but surely, outgrowing him.