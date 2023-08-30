Will Liverpool lose another player to Saudi Arabia? Al-Ittihad target Ibrahima Konate amid interest in team-mate Mohamed Salah

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly attracting the interest of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

  • Konate next Reds player to be linked with Saudi
  • Fabinho, Firmino and Henderson already departed
  • Salah also linked with move to Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? According to RMC Sport, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad have their sights set on Liverpool defender Konate, while they also hold a keen interest in Nice defender and fellow France international Jean-Clair Todibo too.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what can only be described as a difficult summer transfer window for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds have so far lost Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino to the Middle East and their continues to be heavy rumours linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia also.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 2022-23GettyMohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KONATE? While it remains to be seen whether Al-Ittihad's interest in Konate turns into anything more concrete, he is still under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2026. Liverpool return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday, bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the new season.

Editors' Picks