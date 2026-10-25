Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Alexander Isak shines as Reds maintain defensive discipline

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Liverpool secured a professional 2-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield, capitalising on a dominant first-half performance. An early own goal and a clinical finish from Alexander Isak ensured the points remained on Merseyside.

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Liverpool demonstrated tactical maturity at Anfield, navigating a potentially tricky encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion to secure a comfortable 2-0 win. Andoni Iraola’s side established their dominance early, squeezing the visitors in the middle third and forcing errors that led to a two-goal cushion before the interval. The structure remained compact throughout, limiting the Seagulls' ability to progress through their usual vertical channels.

The second half was a masterclass in game management. With a 2-0 lead established by the 21st minute, the Reds dropped into a mid-block, challenging Brighton to break them down. Despite Fabian Hurzeler’s tactical tweaks, Liverpool’s central defensive pairing remained impassable. The victory maintains Liverpool's momentum, built on a foundation of defensive solidity and opportunistic attacking transitions.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker - 7/10

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Brazilian, who was largely protected by the excellence of the men in front of him. He stayed alert to claim several high crosses and his distribution was typically efficient, helping Liverpool bypass the Brighton press during the opening exchanges.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The captain was the embodiment of composure. He won almost all of his aerial duels and his positioning prevented Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas from ever finding a sight of goal. His ability to switch play with long-range passing remains a vital component of the Reds' build-up phase.

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Ronald Araujo - 8/10

An assertive performance from the centre-back, who used his physical profile to shut down transitions. He complemented Van Dijk perfectly, stepping out to intercept passes and ensuring the backline remained high and aggressive during the first half.

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Milos Kerkez - 7/10

Full of energy on the left flank, providing width and support for Cody Gakpo. He was disciplined defensively against Brighton's rotations and provided several overlapping runs before being replaced late on by Konstantinos Tsimikas in the 88th minute.

Jérémy Jacquet - 7/10

A solid outing for the young defender. He maintained a high level of concentration, rarely being beaten in one-on-one situations and tucking inside effectively to create a back three when the left-back pushed forward.

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Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Facing his former side, the Argentine acted as the metronome in midfield. His spatial awareness allowed Liverpool to retain possession under pressure, and he was instrumental in the phase of play leading to the opening goal.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10

Another impressive display in the deep-lying role. His ability to turn away from markers in tight spaces opened up the pitch repeatedly. He covered vast amounts of ground to stifle Brighton's Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez.

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Florian Wirtz - 7/10

Operated effectively in the pockets between Brighton's lines. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, it was his powerful shot that led to Liverpool's opening own goal. His intelligent movement constantly dragged defenders out of position, creating the spaces that Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola exploited. Substituted in the 65th minute.

Attack

Bradley Barcola - 8/10

A constant threat with his direct running and acceleration. He played a crucial role in the second goal, showing great vision to set up Isak in the 21st minute. His defensive tracking was also noteworthy before he was withdrawn in the 77th minute.

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Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Selfless work on the wing, providing a physical outlet and linking play well. He helped pin back the Brighton full-backs and was involved in the build-up that forced Pascal Gross into an own goal after 17 minutes.

Alexander Isak - 9/10

The standout performer. He was clinical when the opportunity arose, doubling Liverpool's lead in the 21st minute with a precise finish. Beyond his goal, his hold-up play was essential in allowing the midfield to join the attack. He was replaced to a standing ovation in the 77th minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Trey Nyoni - 6/10

Came on for Wirtz in the 65th minute and showed good composure for his age, keeping the ball moving and adhering to the defensive structure.

Rio Ngumoha - 6/10

Introduced in the 77th minute for Barcola. Showed some flashes of his dribbling ability and helped see out the result.

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Lewis Koumas - 6/10

Replaced Isak in the 77th minute. He worked hard to press from the front and provided fresh legs as Brighton tried to mount a late charge.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

Came on in the 88th minute for Kerkez. Not enough time to impact the game significantly.

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Andoni Iraola - 8/10

Tactically spot on. He set his team up to exploit Brighton’s high line early on and then showed the pragmatism to tighten things up once the two-goal lead was established. His substitutions were well-timed to maintain the team's intensity.