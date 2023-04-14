Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heavily criticised the club for giving up on signing Jude Bellingham this summer, in a scathing assessment.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a scathing analysis of the club where he is regarded as a legend for his exploits as a player, Carragher has slammed Liverpool for pulling out of the race to sign Bellingham from Dortmund this summer and stated that the 'trust has gone' from the fans after seemingly putting everything into landing the midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a column written for The Telegraph, Carragher said: "Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp built a level of trust with regards to transfers which was the envy of Europe. That trust has gone with news they will not be pursuing Jude Bellingham this summer.

"Everything pointed to waiting for Bellingham. The supporters were sold the dream that the next Steven Gerrard was Anfield-bound."

He continued: "After a year working on a deal, it feels like a timid surrender to step aside and allow Manchester City and Real Madrid to fight it out.

"There are times when a club of Liverpool's stature has to flex some muscle and remind their rivals they can and will be there to compete off and on the pitch. To walk away because there is now too much work needed across the whole squad smacks of weakness, negligence and poor planning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds had long been linked with a move to sign Bellingham, with their interest being one of football's worst kept secrets over the last few years. However, with their current midfield in desperate need of a rebuild and Dortmund unlikely to budge on their £120m asking price, manager Klopp suggested the deal was off with Liverpool unable to facilitate such a transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? With the summer window fast approaching, seeing Bellingham's name dominate the headlines could prove difficult for Liverpool fans, with Manchester City a possible destination and even Manchester United showing interest.