Liverpool and Manchester United emerge as potential suitors for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Premier League clubs eyeing goalkeeper

Benfica also in for Serbian

Petrovic has become a star in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serbia international has excelled in MLS this season and Nogo Mania reports that the Premier League giants are showing interest in him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been linked with several shot-stoppers in recent months as they look to bring in competition for first-choice David de Gea over the summer. Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to lose Caoimhin Kelleher this summer and are in the market for a back-up option to Alisson.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Premier League sides are not the only clubs in for Petrovic, however, as Benfica are also said to be eager to sign him after he established himself as arguably the best goalkeeper in the United States at the moment.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PETROVIC? The 23-year-old will be in action on Sunday when Revolution take on Chicago Fire in MLS.