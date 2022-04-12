Liverpool or Manchester City? Which Premier League title challenger has the toughest run-in
The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and entertaining divisions in world football, with the 2021-22 campaign delivering more drama as Manchester City and Liverpool play out a thrilling title race.
Two of the best sides on the planet are clinging to dreams that this will once again be their year, with the top-flight crown in England having headed to either Etihad Stadium or Anfield in each of the last four seasons.
Pep Guardiola’s side hold a narrow advantage with seven games left, but Jurgen Klopp’s team are ready to pounce. Who has the toughest run-in? GOAL takes a look…
Who has the toughest run-in?
Manchester City have secured domestic dominance in three of the last four campaigns and remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honours alongside their Premier League title bid.
Man City's remaining league fixtures:
Date
Opponent
H/A
Apr 20
Brighton
H
Apr 23
Watford
H
Apr 30
Leeds
A
May 8
Newcastle
H
May 15
West Ham
A
May 22
Aston Villa
H
TBD
Wolves
A
Liverpool brought a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close in 2020 and could go on to complete a historic quadruple this season if another league crown can be landed alongside Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League honours.
Liverpool's remaining league fixtures:
Date
Opponent
H/A
Apr 19
Man Utd
H
Apr 24
Everton
H
Apr 30
Newcastle
A
May 7
Tottenham
H
May 10
Aston Villa
A
May 15
Southampton
A
May 22
Wolves
H
Average league standing of run-in opponents
Guardiola’s troops have five games to come against sides that currently sit in the bottom-half of the table.
Watford and Leeds may still have plenty to play for by the time they face the Citizens as they find themselves locked in relegation battles, while Wolves and West Ham are pushing hard for European qualification at the opposite end of the division.
Opponent
Current league position
Brighton
11
Watford
19
Leeds
16
Newcastle
15
West Ham
6
Aston Villa
12
Wolves
8
Average
12.6
Liverpool are about to embark on a run that will see an FA Cup semi-final showdown with City at Wembley followed by a visit from arch-rivals Manchester United, a derby with Everton, a trip to rejuvenated Newcastle and a home clash with top-four hopefuls Tottenham.
Opponent
Current league position
Man Utd
7
Everton
17
Newcastle
15
Tottenham
4
Aston Villa
12
Southampton
14
Wolves
8
Average
11
Average points return of run-in opponents
For City, Brighton and Watford have only taken four points apiece from their last six games and are woefully out of form.
Aston Villa have not fared much better of late, while Leeds, Wolves, Newcastle and even sixth-placed West Ham have been struggling for consistency over recent weeks and are hardly firing on all cylinders.
Opponent
Current points tally
Brighton
37
Watford
22
Leeds
33
Newcastle
34
West Ham
51
Aston Villa
36
Wolves
49
Average
37.4
When it comes to Liverpool, they will feel that a meeting with out-of-sorts United is arriving at a good time with the Red Devils taking only eight points from the last 18 on offer.
Everton, Southampton and Aston Villa have all been scratching around for form, as have Newcastle, with top four-hopefuls Tottenham – who have won five of their last six and four in a row – the most serious threat to the Reds.
Opponent
Current points tally
Man Utd
51
Everton
28
Newcastle
34
Tottenham
57
Aston Villa
36
Southampton
36
Wolves
49
Average
41.6