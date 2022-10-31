Liverpool boss Klopp admits Leeds winner has been 'on his mind' - but it's needing the toilet that keeps him up at night

Jurgen Klopp was in good spirits despite his side losing to Leeds at the death over the weekend, discussing what really keeps him up at night.

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp was asked about how often goals and results keep him up at night ahead of Liverpool's final Champions League group stage game against Napoli on Tuesday, and provided a comical response to the question.

WHAT HE SAID: In his press conference, Klopp answered the question brilliantly: "No, no, I am 55. I go a couple a times per night on the toilet, that's why I wake up usually. But this time, the goal was on my mind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A late strike from Crysencio Summerville ensured Leeds left Anfield with all three points in an shock 2-1 victory on Saturday evening, condemning Liverpool to back-to-back Premier League defeats against favourable and out-of-form opposition.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While Klopp's side have struggled domestically, they've been more reliable in Europe. However, they must beat Napoli at Anfield by a three-goal margin if they wish to secure top spot in their group.