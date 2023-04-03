'Why am I still sitting here?!' - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool future is 'elephant in the room' following Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers sackings

Jrgen Klopp admits his Liverpool future is the "elephant in the room" following the sackings of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers last weekend.

Potter sacked by Chelsea after Rodgers' Leicester dismissal

dismissal Klopp remains longest-serving Premier League manager

Reds currently eighth in the table after underwhelming season

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter was sacked as Chelsea boss on Sunday evening, only hours after Rodgers had been relieved of his duties as Leicester manager. Their departures capped a remarkable week in which Antonio Conte also left his post at Tottenham, and now means that 11 of the 20 Premier League clubs have now changed manager this season - two of them doing so twice.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for his reaction to the departures of Potter and Rodgers, Klopp told reporters: "What can I say about that? I think the elephant in the room is why am I still sitting here in this crazy world! [I am] the last man standing!"

Later, he added: "I am aware of the fact I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season. If it was my first season it would be slightly different. I am here to deliver. I am not here as a talisman or for murals on walls. I am here to deliver, I know that 100 percent. I know I am here for what happened in the last few years [and] I don’t like relying on that. I am fully in, and we have to sort it. We cannot continue playing like we do from time to time. I am really disappointed about us that we do these kind of things but now we have to find a way out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of Liverpool for seven years and 177 days, and is the third longest-serving in English football's top four divisions. But with the Reds having endured a miserable campaign, out of all domestic cups and the Champions League and languishing eighth in the league, it is no surprise to hear him speak of the scrutiny managers find themselves under at the top level. There is, however, no suggestion at all that Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, are likely to make a change themselves despite their team's struggles.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, ironically, face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening (20:00 GMT), with Bruno Saltor set to take charge of the Blues following Potter's exit.