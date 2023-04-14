A Ferrari for Christmas? Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's doomed Jude Bellingham transfer pursuit

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham, admitting certain things are simply "not possible" for the Reds this summer.

Reds have pulled out of race to sign Bellingham

Club now set to pursue alternative midfield targets

Klopp addressed questions in Friday press conference

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool fans have been left disappointed after it emerged this week that the club had admitted defeat in its efforts to sign England midfielder Bellingham, with the Reds instead set to turn their attention to alternative targets this summer. The scale of the summer rebuild required at Anfield, as well as Borussia Dortmund's reported £120 million ($150m) asking price and competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, have all been cited as key factors behind Liverpool's decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked to respond to this week's Bellingham stories at a press conference on Friday, Klopp told reporters: "There's nothing to say about it to be honest. If we don't speak about players we are signing or not signing, why would I talk about it now?"

AND WHAT'S MORE: Later, he added: "It's not about Jude Bellingham. I never understood why we constantly speak about things we theoretically cannot have. You have to realise what you can do. It's about what you can do, and you work with that.

"You have to work with what you have. We are not children. You wouldn't say as a five-year-old at Christmas that you want a Ferrari, you don't say 'that's a good idea' [because] it's too expensive and you can't drive it. Whatever we need and want we try absolutely everything to get it but there are moments when you have to accept it's not possible and step aside and do different stuff."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp and Liverpool are well aware that significant transfers are required during the summer window, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all out of contract and doubts growing over the form of players such as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

A comprehensive list of targets has long been drawn up, featuring the likes of Mason Mount (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) and the Brighton duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Monday evening when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.