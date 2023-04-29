Liverpool veteran James Milner a surprise target for Brighton this summer as Reds midfielder set to become free agent

Brighton have emerged as the favourites to sign James Milner in the summer as free agent after the player's Liverpool contract expires.

Milner set to leave Liverpool as free agent

Brighton show interest in Milner

Burnley keen on signing the veteran midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old is all set to leave Liverpool in the summer despite Jurgen Klopp's wish to retain his services beyond this season. He is set to end his eight-year association with the club after his existing contract expires at the end of the ongoing season. Once the player becomes a free agent, Brighton are reportedly keen on signing the veteran midfielder, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League clubs can only approach a player once his contract is over at the end of the season, but the Seagulls have held internal discussions over the possibility of signing the former England international.

Other than, Brighton, newly promoted Burnley also want to rope in the player. Their manager Vincent Kompany, who had played alongside Milner at Manchester City, wants to reunite with his former colleague.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder has just 751 minutes of game time in the Premier League this season. In the 25 games he has appeared in for the club this season, Milner has provided one assist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES MILNER? Milner is likely to be next seen in action on Sunday when Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.