Liverpool eyeing £40m swoop for Leeds youngster Archie Gray just three months after 17-year-old's debut

17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray of Leeds United has apparently attracted interest from Liverpool just three months after his debut.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are thinking about signing Gray during the summer transfer window of 2024. They will have to pay between £40 and £50 million ($49m/$61m) for the 17-year-old who has excelled for Daniel Farke's side this year. Gray has two years remaining on his contract, and they are hesitant about parting ways with their emerging star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gray's versatility and ability to play in midfield and at right-back have drawn comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield. Although Crystal Palace and Everton have also expressed interest in the England U19 international, the teenager may find it alluring to sign with Liverpool and play under Jurgen Klopp, who has shown a lot of commitment towards youngsters such as Harvey Elliott and Jarrell Quansah.

WHAT NEXT? On Sunday, November 12, Liverpool return to Premier League play at Anfield against Brentford. While Leeds will take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, November 11.