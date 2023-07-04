Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai claims he and Erling Haaland 'could become neighbours' after pre-transfer discussions with Man City superstar

Dominik Szoboszlai sought advice from Erling Haaland before moving to Liverpool and has revealed that they "could become neighbours" in England.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract at Anfield, which will keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2028 after Liverpool paid £60 million ($76m) for his services to RB Leipzig. Szoboszlai developed a close friendship with Haaland during their time together at RB Salzburg and the player has revealed that he could well find a home near the Norwegian's current property while he goes house-hunting.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We've talked. So much so that Erling Haaland has also advised on finding real estate, and it could very well be that we become neighbours," Szoboszlai told Hungarian-based outlet Nemzeti Sport. "I learned from him that several players live halfway between Manchester and Liverpool in a quiet area where privacy can be preserved, and on Monday I will see what he was talking about, I am very curious. And of course, putting our friendship aside during the Liverpool-Manchester City matches, it will surely be a fantastic experience to play against each other."

He added: "I'll do some training on Monday, I have some paperwork to do, and then look at some potential properties where I'd like to live. Then I have to go to Leipzig, pack up my stuff, say goodbye to my former club, thank everyone for their support, love and encouragement and then to Budapest. But on the 10th at the latest I will be back in Liverpool because on the 11th I will be training for my new team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Szoboszlai is looking forward to playing under Jurgen Klopp and is eager to give his best for the Reds so that he gains the confidence of the fans as quickly as possible.

"I don't want to look too far. I'm trying to take it step by step, I definitely need time to get used to the rhythm of the Premier League, the way Liverpool plays, Jurgen Klopp's ideas," he said. "The opportunity to play is the most important thing, as always, and if I have that, obviously I want to score as many goals as possible, give assists, make myself accepted by my surroundings, by the fans. I want to deserve the confidence that they give me here in Liverpool at every moment."

WHAT NEXT? Szoboszlai will wear the No.8 shirt which has previously been worn by Anfield legend Steven Gerrard. He will get to training with his new club on July 11 at the AXA Training Centre and might make his competitive debut away at Chelsea on August 13.