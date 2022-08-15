Diaz stunner salvages draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after Nunez headbutt

Luis Diaz struck from outside the box as 10-man Liverpool fought to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday

Zaha gave Palace early lead

Nunez dismissed for Andersen headbutt

Diaz netted stunning leveller

WHAT HAPPENED? 10-man Liverpool slumped to a second successive Premier League draw of the season against Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring in the first half by slipping behind the defence on the counterattack, with Luis Diaz netting a stunning equaliser a few minutes after Darwin Nunez was dismissed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's side have already dropped four points against clubs they were expected to defeat. Given Manchester City's strong start, the Reds are in danger of falling far behind the title defenders at an early stage.

ALL EYES ON: After making such a bright start to his Liverpool career, expectations were sky high ahead of Nunez's Anfield debut. It would end in tears though, with the Uruguayan wasting a pair of quality chances and then seeing red for a headbutt.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have now conceded first in their last six Premier League games. However, they have not lost on any of those occasions.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

You could have just copy and pasted this every few minutes in the first half...

A Liverpool player did have a hand in the opener, though...

Nunez did not garner much sympathy following his red card.

Diaz was more popular, for obvious reasons.

All eyes turned to Monday's relegation six-pointer at full time

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL?

Liverpool travel to crisis club and bitter rivals Manchester United next Monday night as Erik ten Hag's side look to put their first Premier League points on the board this season.