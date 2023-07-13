Liverpool confirm Darwin Nunez will take iconic No. 9 shirt and confirm forward will 'personally reimburse' fans who bought his old No. 27

Darwin Nunez has opted to take over the No. 9 shirt left vacant by Roberto Firmino for the new Premier League season.

Nunez to wear No. 9 shirt

Jersey free after Firmino's exit

Forward willing to reimburse fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have confirmed that Nunez will swap from the No. 27 shirt to the famous No. 9 in time for the new Premier League seasonn. The forward has taken over the number which was free after Firmino's departure on a free transfer to Saudi side Al-Ahli. Liverpool also confirmed the forward will reimburse fans who have already purchased his No. 27 shirt.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Darwin Nunez will wear the No.9 jersey for Liverpool for 2023-24," read a club statement. "The forward has opted to take the number that was left vacant after the departure of Roberto Firmino upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer. Fans who have already purchased new 2023-24 home and away jerseys printed with the name ‘Darwin’ and the number ‘27’ will be personally reimbursed by Nunez with a like-for-like exchange for a ‘Darwin 9’ shirt."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez will become the latest player to wear the famous No. 9 shirt at Anfield. The iconic shirt has previously been work by club legends such as Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Fernando Torres.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are due to kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on August 13 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.