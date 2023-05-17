Liverpool clearout! Reds confirm that Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita & James Milner will all leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool announced on Wednesday that Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner will depart this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds confirmed the imminent exits of four players who won the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp. Brighton are favourites to sign Milner, while the destinations of the other three are less certain.

This Saturday's match against Aston Villa will be their last at Anfield, and it's Liverpool announced their departures beforehand to ensure they get proper recognition from home fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer," wrote the club in a tweet. "Special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow at the end of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The players had varying degrees of success with Liverpool. Firmino is a club legend, and Milner has been a versatile and durable force for eight years at Anfield. Oxlade-Chamberlain made 32 appearances in 2017-18 and 30 appearances in the title-winning 2019-20 campaign, however injuries robbed him of further contributions. Keita was an ultimately underwhelming signing but still had his moments during the Reds' trophy runs.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have already restocked their attack in recent transfer windows with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, and they are now expected to address their midfield.