Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay injury blow confirmed - but Virgil van Dijk set to start for Reds against Newcastle

Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Defender suffered meniscus tear in training

Scot has made only two senior appearances this season

Virgil van Dijk in line to start against Newcastle

WHAT HAPPENED? The Scot, a summer signing from Aberdeen, suffered damage to the meniscus in his left knee in training, and underwent surgery on Thursday to repair the damage. He is not expected to return to action until pre-season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters on Friday: "Obviously missing the rest of the season is serious, but will Calvin it’s really special. Calvin arrived here and had a back problem I never heard [about] before. It’s just that when you are in the growing process it can happen but he played all the games and didn’t really feel anything.

“Then he came here and we make a proper check and it’s like, ‘OK, needs something, we need to have a closer look'. So, he had no real pain or whatever but was not allowed to train for a long period because otherwise you can, for a young person who is still growing, you can create real problems in the long term. So, it was no chance.

“Coming back into a new team… I asked him when we spoke – when it was clear he has now the new injury I had him in my office – and I asked, ‘How often have you been your absolute best, yourself, pretty much?’ and he said, 'Not often', and I say, 'Never, not one day.'

“So, now we have to use that because we couldn’t. If you want to adapt to a new thing and can’t train for four months, it’s really tricky. He was always this step behind, now he has that injury and this season is over – even if you could come back a bit earlier, that makes no sense because now it is really to build the boy up physically and then to have a new start and we go again.

“We cannot play catch-up all the time with him because he is a great talent, a real talent, who had the most unlucky start possible.

“But in the end when he finishes his career at 36 or 37 or whatever, if he can say then, ‘The most difficult year of my career was the first’, or the second in his case maybe, that’s absolutely OK because all the others were better and we did the right things in the first two. So, that’s what we try to do now with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp also confirmed that he expects Virgil van Dijk to be in contention to start Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle, with the Dutchman available again after a hamstring issue. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, who made their own comebacks from injury against Everton on Monday, are also set to feature.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (17:30 GMT) knowing that defeat would spell the end of their hopes of securing a top-four finish this season.