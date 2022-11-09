Liverpool boss Klopp reveals regret over failure to sign Spurs star Son Heung-min: 'One of the biggest mistakes of my life'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed missing out on signing Son Heung-min remains one of the biggest mistakes he's ever made.

Klopp heaps praise on Spurs' Son

Admits major regret over not signing him

Believes he will make World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid the news that Son will undergo surgery to fix a fractured eye socket, Klopp was asked about the forward in a new interview, where he waxed lyrical about his abilities and made a bold claim. The German has admitted to trying to sign Son in the past, while also expressing his optimism over his chances of being fully fit for the World Cup.

WHAT HE SAID: In an interview with South Korean outlet KBS news, Klopp explained: "One of the biggest mistakes in my life is not signing Son Heung-min. He is fantastic, a sign of Korean football and one of the best strikers in the world."

He added on his World Cup availability: "From what I hear, he's in good shape. Maybe if Son Heung-min plays in the World Cup wearing a mask, there will be no problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp earned his stripes in the Bundesliga with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before heading to Liverpool in 2015, rising to managerial prominence in the German top-flight where Son also made his name for himself. It's highly likely, then, that Klopp was referring to when he was at Dortmund and Son was at Bayer Leverkusen.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? The 30-year-old is the lynchpin for South Korea and despite suffering an eye injury, should be fit to turn out for his nation at this month's World Cup in Qatar.