Will Liverpool beat Man Utd in transfer race? Reds open talks with Bayern to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

- Liverpool in talks to sign Gravenberch
- Could beat Man Utd to sign the Dutch international
- Gravenberch keen on Anfield move
WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are in talks with the Bundesliga champions over a permanent transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder, although an agreement is yet to be reached, according to The Athletic. Both clubs are currently working on their valuations for the player and once Liverpool evaluate their financial situation, they will place a formal bid.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch is reportedly inclined to join Liverpool over his other suitor Manchester United, who are currently focused on sealing a deal for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Next matches
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Bayern will listen to offers for the former Ajax star but they need to sign a replacement before the summer transfer window close on Friday.