Jurgen Klopp is in the midst of perhaps his first poor season at Liverpool but will be backed to oversee the rebuild of the side in the summer.

Liverpool currently 10th in Premier League

Many players close to or past 30 years old

Owners will provide Klopp with funds to rebuild

WHAT HAPPENED? Reported in The Times, the German manager now synonymous with the Merseyside outfit is showing no signs of wanting to walk out of the job as he did at Borussia Dortmund in 2015. In fact it's quite the contrary as the Liverpool boss is reportedly set to be backed by the owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), in the summer transfer window. Jude Bellingham has been a long-standing target for the Reds with Wolves' Matheus Nunes on their radar, just as he was last summer before making the move to the Midlands. The acquisition of these two players alone would set the club back around £175 million.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Investment in the playing squad, the midfield especially, is something that Liverpool fans have been crying out for. Jordan Henderson, Thiago and James Milner are all over 30, Fabinho looks a shadow of his former self and while the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott have shown signs of promise, they're likely too young and inexperienced to carry a Liverpool midfield. Curtis Jones is forever on the periphery due to injury and Fabio Carvalho is sparingly used as a left-winger more than a midfielder. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also likely to leave in the summer, as is Juventus loanee Arthur Melo, making midfield signings a necessity.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While it looks set to be a big summer at Anfield, there are more pressing issues at hand for Klopp and his side. They are 11 points off fourth-place Newcastle ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday.