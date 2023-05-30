Liverpool appoint Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director ahead of summer transfer rebuild

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

Schamdtke succeeds Ward

Left role at Wolfsburg in January

Will have key role in summer transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? The 59-year-old German will succeed Julian Ward, who is departing the club next month after 11 years in various roles. Schmadtke has previously held similar positions at Alemannia Aachen, Hannover 96 and FC Koln, and was most recently managing director of sport at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before retiring in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon has given Schmadtke a warm welcome to the club, while also thanking Ward for his contribution over the past decade. "Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us," said Gordon. "Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jürgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas. At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director. We wish Julian and his young family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Liverpool FC during the past 11 years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Schmadtke will arrive initially on a short-term deal, which will be extended should all parties be satisfied. Liverpool were keen to have their new man in place before the start of the summer transfer window, which opens on June 14, in order to aid the transition period.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Work is already well underway on Liverpool’s potential summer signings, with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister at the top of the Reds’ list of targets. Ward met with Schmadtke on Merseyside last week, and there is hope that the club can land at least three significant first-team signings in this window, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to overhaul his squad after a disappointing season. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes of Wolves have also been strongly linked.