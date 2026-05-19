Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liverpool 2026/27 home kit 2adidas
Shop the Liverpool 2026-27 Home Kit Now
Angelica Daujotas

Liverpool and adidas tap into late-80s nostalgia with stunning new 2026-27 home kit inspired by club legends

SHOPPING
KITS
Liverpool
Liverpool FC Women

Liverpool and adidas are bringing the glory days roaring back.

Liverpool and adidas have officially unveiled the club’s new 2026-27 home kit - and it’s a stunning throwback to one of the most iconic eras in Reds history.

Shop Liverpool 26-27 Home Kit now From £60

Inspired by the legendary adidas shirts worn between 1989 and 1991, the new design brings back the unforgettable geometric pattern that became synonymous with Kenny Dalglish’s title-winning side. The deep red base is paired with crisp white detailing across the crest and adidas branding, giving the shirt a clean retro feel while still looking unmistakably modern.

Liverpool 2026-27 goalkeeper kitadidas

The nostalgia-heavy launch campaign leans fully into the club’s history, with Liverpool legends Ian Rush, John Barnes, Alan Hansen and Bruce Grobbelaar digitally reimagined as their 1989 selves alongside current stars including Florian Wirtz. Under the slogan “Greatness Is Timeless”, adidas have tapped directly into football’s growing obsession with retro culture, and supporters are likely to love it.

More than just a remake, though, the shirt blends old-school aesthetics with modern performance tech, combining heritage styling with adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ materials.

The kit is available now via the Liverpool FC Store, adidas and other kit retailers.

Shop Liverpool 26-27 Home Kit now From £60


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting