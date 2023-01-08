Liverpool told £42m only enough for Caicedo’s laces as Brighton respond to ongoing transfer talk

Liverpool have been warned £42 million will now only be enough to buy Moises Caicedo’s “laces”, having previously been told that would get his boots.

Ecuador international attracting interest

Klopp looking for midfield additions

Seagulls have no intention of selling

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton remain reluctant to part with any of their prized assets during the January transfer window, with World Cup-winning Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Spain international goalkeeper Robert Sanchez among the others to be attracting interest. Liverpool continue to be mooted as suitors for Ecuadorian star Caicedo, but the 21-year-old’s stock is rising so quickly that his price tag becomes further inflated by the week as Brighton seek to fend off unwelcome advances from afar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Seagulls CEO Paul Barber has told CBS Sports, having seen former Brighton boss Graham Potter claim at the start of the season that a big-money bid from Anfield would only land Caicedo’s footwear: “I am not sure £42 million will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces. But joking aside, every player’s value is ultimately determined by the market. Graham’s comments were part in jest but part serious because Moises has been an exceptional player for us. Since he came to the Premier League, he has developed all the time. He’s a young man with a great attitude, fantastic work ethic and a very nice human being off the pitch. So all those things contribute to the value of a footballer should it come to that moment to sell.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barber went on to say of Liverpool’s supposed efforts to prise Caicedo away from the Amex Stadium: “I’m pleased to say we haven’t had any [offers]. Maybe they haven’t got my email because I haven’t seen any.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are expected to freshen up their midfield ranks at some stage in the near future, with Jurgen Klopp considered to be in need of reinforcements in that area of the field as Premier League heavyweights from Anfield endure uncharacteristic struggles for consistency.