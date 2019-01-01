Everton turned down a last-gasp bid from Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to BBC Sport.

The Segenal international handed in a transfer request in an effort to move to the French capital.

An offer of £26.2 million [€30m/$34m] was submitted late on deadline day but was knocked back by the Merseysiders.

PSG had previously failed with a bid of £21.5m on Thursday.