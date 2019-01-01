Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku told he can leave Manchester United

Aguero eyes Independiente farewell
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he still plans to return to boyhood club Independiente before retiring as a player.
Aguero, 30, left Independiente as a teenager in 2006 to join Atletico Madrid.
Agent flies to London to discuss Sarri's Chelsea future
Maurizio Sarri's agent is reportedly on his way to London to discuss his client's future with Chelsea, reports Calciomercato.com.
Fali Ramadani is said to be arriving in the English capital this evening ahead of face-to-face meetings with club officials over the next two days.
The former Empoli and Napoli boss has been linked with a move away from the Blues, with Juventus being mentioned as a possible destination over the last few days.
Arsenal look to South American trio to kick-start summer rebuild
Arsenal have been linked with no fewer than three South American players as they look to give their squad a major makeover this summer.
According to TNT Sports, the Gunners have declared an interest in Boca Juniors pair Nahitan Nandez and Emanuel Reynoso, as well as River Plate star Exequiel Palacios.
Dwight Gayle linked with Norwich City switch
Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is being linked with a summer switch to newly-promoed Norwich City, according to The Pink Un.
The 29-year-old, who spent the 2018-19 campaign on-loan at West Bromwich Albion and netted 24 times for the Baggies, has been priced out of a permanent move to The Hawthorns and is thought to be surplus to requirements at St. James' Park.
Man United monitor Coutinho with one eye on summer transfer
Manchester United are understood to be keeping a close eye on Philippe Coutinho's situation at Barcelona amid suggestions that the Catalan club no longer have a place for the Brazilian in their first team plans.
A report in Mundo Deportivo suggests the former Liverpool playmaker is looking for a "change of scenery" this summer, with United said to be one of four clubs monitoring the 26-year-old alongside Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.
Huddersfield eyes Toffees youngster
Huddersfield are targeting Everton winger Kieran Dowell as they plot an immediate return to the Premier League, report the Liverpool Echo.
The 21-year-old has an uncertain future on Merseyside having spent all of last season on loan at Sheffield United.
The Blades are also interested in re-signing the winger following their promotion to the top flight but have other targets to pursue first before making a firm decision.
Real pulled out of Felix deal
Real Madrid were ready to sign Benfica starlet Joao Felix but pulled out of the deal to focus on signing Chelsea's Eden Hazard, report Marca.
Los Blancos were willing to spend €80million (£70m/$89m) on the talented 19-year-old. However, Benfica were insistent that Felix would not leave for less than the €120million release clause in his contract.
That proved financially prohibitive to Real, who chose to focus all their attention on signing Hazard instead.
Maldini makes Milan requests
Paolo Maldini wants Alessandro Costacurta to be appointed Milan manager as part of his deal to become the club's technical director, report Calciomercato.
Maldini has been offered an expanded role at the club following the departure of sporting director Leonardo earlier this month.
However, the 50-year-old would only take up the position if Costacurta is appointed manager and another former teammate, Angelo Carbone, joins as youth team coach.
Arter involved in transfer tug-of-war
Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter is said to be at the centre of a "transfer tug-of-war" between Aston Villa, Fulham and Stoke City, according to Independent.ie.
The 29-year-old enjoyed a solid run of form during a season-long loan spell with Cardiff City during the 2018-19 campaign, and is said to be keen to secure his long-term future.
Boateng ready to stay at Bayern Munich
Jerome Boateng has suggested he could remain at Bayern Munich, despite comments by president Uli Hoeness suggesting he could leave the club this summer.
Hoeness has advised Boateng to leave the Allianz Arena and pursue a new challenge elsewhere, but the defender responded by saying: "I surely won't run away from here, situations can change quickly."
Solskjaer set to change his transfer plans
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he could be ready to change his summer transfer plans and give his current crop of defenders the chance to prove themselves next season.
Matthijs de Ligt, Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire have all been on the Norwegian's watch list but, as reported via ESPN, Solskjaer appears to have cooled his interest in the trio and will look to give the likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones the chance to make their mark at Old Trafford next term.
Ramos drops Hazard hint - 'he is a really top player'
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has labelled Eden Hazard a “top” player ahead of the Belgian’s rumoured relocation to Spain.
The Chelsa playmaker is said to be a transfer target for Los Blancos this summer, and Ramos has said he is “optimistic about the immediate future of the club with the new players that will arrive".
The centre-back was speaking during a press conference where he also revealed his intention to remain in the Spanish captial.
Liverpool chairman: 'It's important Klopp stays for as long as he likes'
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has refused to be drawn on the subject of a new contract for manager Jurgen Klopp, but insists it is "important that he stays for as long as he likes".
In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Werner said: "I think you know that we think the world of him. We have already extended his contract once."
The German boss' current Anfield deal expires in the summer of 2022.
Arsenal show interest in signing Rabiot
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is said to be ‘very interested’ in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Quoting sources in France, Metro claim the 24-year-old, who has not featured for PSG since December and will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, is also being looked at by the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Tottenham and Liverpool.
Man City turn down €80m Sane bid from Bayern
Manchester City have rejected an €80m offer from Bayern Munich for winger Leroy Sane, reports The Irish Times.
The Bundesliga champions are eager to land the 23-year-old, who failed to nail down a regular starting place at City last season.
However, manager Pep Guardiola is said to be keen to hang on to the German international.
Lo Celso and Ndombele on Tottenham shortlist
Tottenham will target deals for Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Evening Standard.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his midfield this summer, particularly if Christian Eriksen leaves for Real Madrid.
Leeds winger Jack Clarke and Fulham twins Ryan and Steven Sessegnon are also believed to be on their shortlist.
Wolves release six
Wolves have released six players following the expiry of their contracts, including Poland international Michal Zyro.
Carlos Heredia, Ben Goodliffe, Aaron Hayden, Diego Lattie and Enzo Sauvage have also left Molineux.
Bright Enobakhare, Pedro Goncalves, Sylvain Deslandes and James Pardington will remain at Wolves after the club triggered a one-year option in their contracts.
Six players have left the club, while four have had options triggered to remain at the club for 2019/20.— Wolves (@Wolves) May 30, 2019
We'd like to thank all players who are departing for their contributions and wish them the very best in the future.
Norwich sign Man City winger Roberts
Norwich have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.
The 22-year-old will move to the newly-promoted Canaries on a season-long loan on July 1.
Chilwell move denied
Atletico Madrid have not made a bid for Leicester defender Ben Chilwell, report the Leicester Mercury.
Reports from Spain suggested Atletico had made a £71million($89.5m) bid for the England international as they seek a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Lucas Hernandez.
However, it seems those reports are wide of the mark with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers keen to keep Chilwell at the King Power Stadium this summer.
PSG owner wants De Ligt deal
Paris Saint-Germain owner Sheikh Al-Thani has told sporting director Antero Henrique to pursue a deal for Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, report Le10Sport.
Sheikh Al-Thani reportedly made the request during a recent meeting with Henrique in Doha.
De Ligt is widely expected to leave Ajax this summer, with Barcelona believed leading the chase for the 19-year-old defender.
Napoli close to Di Lorenzo deal
Giovanni Di Lorenzo has undergone a medical at Napoli ahead of a proposed move from Empoli, report Corriere Dello Sport.
Napoli are set to pay a fee in the region of €10million (£8.8m/$11.1m) for the 25-year-old, who will sign a five-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Di Lorenzo's arrival will clear the way for either Kevin Malcuit or Elseid Hysaj to leave the club this summer, with Hysaj the most likely to move on.
Ramos announces Real Madrid stay
Defender says he wants to end his career at the club
Sergio Ramos has confirmed he is staying at Real Madrid and wants to remain there for the rest of his career following speculation he could leave for China.
The 33-year-old centre-back had recently met with coach Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez to express doubts over staying at Madrid but has now had a change of heart.
Villa join race for Gayle
Aston Villa have joined Fulham and Norwich in the race to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle, according to the Birmingham Mail.
Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to add a striker to his ranks following their promotion back to the Premier League, with Brentford's Neal Maupay also under consideration.
Gayle scored 24 Championship goals while on loan at West Brom last season but the club have opted not to pursue a permanent deal.
Emery receives limited transfer budget
Unar Emery will have a strict transfer budget of around £40million ($50.4m) this summer following Arsenal's failure to secure Champions League football next season, report The Mirror.
Emery is keen to overhaul the squad but will not be given significant funds to do so, with the Spaniard instead having to offload players in order to raise further funds.
Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are among the high-earners rumoured to be available for transfer this summer.
Cahill targets Premier League stay
Gary Cahill wants to keep on playing in the Premier League when he leaves Chelsea in the summer.
The 33-year-old centre-back will depart the Blues when his contract expires and he says he'll take a holiday and then make a decision over his next move.
Aston Villa line up double swoop
Aston Villa are preparing a bid for Nottingham Forest star Joe Lolley, while they also want to make Tyrone Mings's loan move permanent, Sky Sports reports.
Dean Smith's side sealed their place in the Premier League after beating Derby in the play-off final at Wembley, and are now looking at bolstering their squad ready for life in the top flight.
And they apparently want to start by bringing in Lolley from Forest, while they've been impressed with Mings's performances on loan this season and want to secure a permanent move for the Bournemouth defender.
Real Betis keen on Rabiot
Real Betis are hopeful of signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Diario de Sevilla reports.
The report claims that the Liga club have been working on trying to convince Rabiot since the beginning of 2019, knowing that they face stiff competition for his signature.
They will also apparently offer him a high signing-on bonus, plus 50% of the fee in the event of any future sale.
Ramos decides to stay at Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos wants to stay at Real Madrid and finish his career in the Spanish capital, according to El Chiringuito TV.
Madrid president Florentino Perez had claimed that Ramos's representatives had spoken to him regarding a possible move to China as he was seemingly searching for a way out of the Bernabeu.
But he has apparently now had a change of heart and the 33-year-old instead wants to finish his career with Zinedine Zidane's side.
Grealish to snub Spurs switch
Jack Grealish will turn down any advances from Tottenham to stay at Aston Villa, claims Sky Sports.
The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Spurs last summer and is expected to see that interest rekindled, but he is determined to take in Premier League football with Villa after heling them to promotion.
Barca keen on Filipe Luis
Barcelona have revived their interest in Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis, Goal has learned, with the Blaugrana seeking cover for first-choice left-back Jordi Alba, whom the Catalan side feel is suffering from exhaustion after a long season.
An experienced Brazilian on the books of a La Liga rival has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou and is due to drop into the free agent pool this summer.
‘Man City would batter the door down to take Jorginho’
Manchester City would “batter the door down to take Jorginho”, claims Chelsealegend Pat Nevin, while criticism of Maurizio Sarri is has been branded “nonsense” in the wake of a Europa League triumph.
Two high-profile figures at Stamford Bridge have faced plenty of uncomfortable questions during the 2018-19 campaign, but have ended the season with a top-four finish in the Premier League and a continental crown.
Mangala to leave Man City for Porto
Eliaquim Mangala is set to leave Manchester City on a permanent basis and return to Porto, reports O Jogo.
The 28-year-old defender has endured a testing time of late and is set to head back to Portugal in an effort to rediscover his spark.
How agent Firmino helped to land Fabinho
Fabinho has revealed the role 'agent' Roberto Firmino played in his move to Liverpool, with a fellow Brazilian helping to talk Jurgen Klopp into a €45 million (£39m/$52m) deal.
He told Esporte Interativo: "Firmino sent me a message and we started to talk. He said: 'the coach asked about you, what I thought about you, I talked you up a little bit'."
Griezmann not a priority for Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann is not a priority signing for Barcelona, reports Marca.
The Atletico Madrid forward has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou, but Josep Maria Bartomeu has concerns over the complexity of a deal and has shelved discussions for now.
Rennes snap up Niang
Origi unsure on future
Divock Origi has admitted that he does not know what the future holds as he enters the final year of his Liverpool contract.
Speaking ahead of the Champions League final, the Belgian forward claimed that he knows nothing of an extension but will be ready to face Tottenham if called upon.
‘Maguire can be Man Utd’s Kompany or Adams’
Manchester United have been urged to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, with former striker Teddy Sheringham claiming the England international can be the Red Devils' version of Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams.
The Old Trafford outfit have been widely criticised for their defensive performances in recent seasons and are expected to overhaul their squad across the summer.
Juve monitoring Piccini
Juventus are considering a move for Valencia full-back Cristiano Piccini should Joao Cancelo move to Manchester City, Tuttosport reports.
It is claimed that City have lodged a €60 million (£53m/$67m) offer for the Portuguese right-back and it is unclear as to whether Juve will sell given their managerial situation.
Should he leave, however, the report claims the Bianconeri will move for Piccini or convert Juan Cuadrado into a full-time defender, rotating with Mattia De Sciglio.
Milan eye Conceicao
AC Milan have added Porto boss Sergio Conceicao to their shortlist of potential new coaches, Tuttosport claims.
The former Lazio, Inter and Parma player knows the league well and has already been linked with an exit from the Portuguese giants after failing to win Liga NOS.
However, the 44-year-old former winger is not the only one on the long list, with Marco Giampaolo, Simone Inzaghi, Roberto De Zerbi and Eusebio Di Francesco all mentioned.
Conte to sell Icardi
Antonio Conte wants rid of Mauro Icardi at Inter, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Italian outlet suggests that the Argentine's quality is not in question, but rather does not want a repeat of the contract drama which saw the striker dropped from the squad this term.
It is said that Inter hope to make around €80 million (£70m/$90m) on the player's sale, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus credited with an interest.
Inter sack Spalletti
So long, San Siro
Inter have confirmed the departure of Luciano Spalletti as head coach, with Antonio Conte widely believed to be the Serie A side's next appointment.
A statement released by the club reads: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that Luciano Spalletti will no longer hold the role of first-team coach. The club thanks the technician for the work done and the path taken together."
Conte is expected to make €10 million per season in the San Siro dugout.
Man Utd target James can 'play at any level'
Ryan Giggs believes Daniel James can “play at any level”, with the current Wales boss backing one of his international players to step up amid intense links to Manchester United.
A deal to take the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer has been mooted for some time, with a £15 million ($19m) transfer said to be in the pipeline.
Here is what Red Devils icon Giggs has had to say on James' future.
PSG want Dembele in any Neymar deal
Paris Saint-Germain have discussed a potential swap deal with Barcelona involving Ousmane Dembele and Neymar, according to RAC1.
A return to Camp Nou has been mooted for a Brazil international forward, while the proposed agreement would allow a French World Cup winner to return to his homeland.
Rangers see Edmundson bid rejected
Rangers have seen their latest bid for Oldham star George Edmundson rejected, claims The Express.
Wigan and Hull City have also had offers knocked back for the 21-year-old, who is entering the final year of his current contract.
Spurs confident of Sessegnon deal
Cruz Azul rule out Pulido move
Cruz Azul have ruled out a move for Alan Pulido over Chivas' asking price.
Record report that the Guadalajara club are asking $11 million (£9m) for the forward, well above what their Liga MX rivals are willing to pay.
Coutinho wanted by PSG, Chelsea and Man Utd
Barcelona's Coutinho is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe as the Spanish giants prepare to offload him.
Mundo Deportivo claim the Brazilian is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United, with PSG also interested in his signing.
Steffen to leave Columbus on July 9
Zack Steffen will be leaving the Columbus Crew on July 9 ahead of joining Manchester City, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
The goalkeeper signed with the club earlier in the year but is not expected to challenge for the starting goalkeeping spot for Pep Guardiola's side.
He is expected to spend much of the summer with the USMNT for the Gold Cup.
Young could join Rooney at D.C. United
Ashley Young could be joining Wayne Rooney at D.C. United.
The Manchester Evening News reports that the Manchester United full-back could be on his way to join up with his former team-mate in MLS.
Antonio Valencia is another United star who has recently been linked with a move to join Rooney.
Emery: Lack of CL could hurt Arsenal's transfer plans
Arsenal could struggle to sign big names this summer with the club having missed out on Champions League qualification, according to Unai Emery.
The Gunners saw their fate sealed on Wednesday as they lost the Europa League final, where a win would have sent them to the Europe's top competition.
“The transfers, I don’t know for next year, but the club is working to improve and to get all we need to go on our way," he said following the match.
Hazard expects to make announcement soon
Eden Hazard says his departure will be official in the next few days.
The Chelsea winger is believed to be on the verge of a move to Real Madrid, and says supporters will not have to wait long to find out where he'll be playing next season.
"In the next few days, my departure will be official. I think it was my last game, it's between clubs right now, I cannot talk about it yet," he told RMC Sport.
Sarri wants to stay at Chelsea
Following his side's 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reiterated his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge.
Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus, who are searching for a new manager following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.
Lukaku told he can leave Manchester United
Inter and Juventus are both chasing the Belgian striker
Manchester United officials have told striker Romelu Lukaku that he is free to leave the club, according to The Sun.
After showdown talks, the United hierarchy have made it clear they will allow Lukaku to join Inter should the Serie A side offer more than the £75 million ($95m) United paid for his services two years ago.
Juventus are also monitoring Lukaku's situation but Inter are in pole position to land the 26-year-old.
'I think it is goodbye' - Hazard bids farewell to Chelsea
Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his Chelsea exit after scoring twice in his side's 4-1 Europa League final defeat of Arsenal.
The Belgian star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and said of his future to BT Sport: "I think it's a goodbye but in football you never know."
Tottenham leading the chase for Bergwijn
Tottenham are leading the chase for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn, Sky Sports News reports.
Bergwijn impressed Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino when the teams faced off in the Champions League group phase this season.
Manchester Untied are also interested in the 21-year-old, who could cost up to £35 million ($44m).
Atletico have not made contact over Cavani
Atletico Madrid have not made contact with PSG over a move for Edinson Cavani, according to Le Parisien.
Previous reports indicated that the Uruguay striker had agreed terms with Atletico but those claims appear to be wide of the mark.
Cavani reportedly wants to stay with PSG until his contract expires at the end of next season.
Villa to make £20m bid for Maupay
Aston Villa are set to make a £20 million ($25m) offer for Brentford striker Neal Maupay, reports The Sun.
Villa are looking to reload ahead of their return to the Premier League, and have identified the 22-year-old for a club-record bid.
Maupay scored 25 goals in the Championship for Brentford last season.