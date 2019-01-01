Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to return for Chelsea star Kante in summer

Juve want Isco & Marcelo in swap for Dybala
Real Madrid are ready to launch an advance for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, but they will have to send two players and around €20 million (£18m/$23m) the Serie A side's way if they want to land him.
Don Balon claims the European champions see the 25-year-old as the ideal option to enhance their attack, but Juve are not willing to let him go easily.
He is valued at around €120m, but Madrid could knock that price tag down if they offer some players as part of the deal. Juve are interested in bringing Isco and Marcelo for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and would be willing to part ways with Dybala if it meant they could land the duo.
PSG to return for Kante in summer
France star not ruling out Chelsea departure
Paris Saint-Germain will restart their advances for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at the end of the season, Le10 Sport claims.
The France star recently signed a new contract with the Premier League side, but PSG believe they still have a chance of bringing him to Parc des Princes in the next transfer window.
The report says Kante does not have a great relationship with coach Maurizio Sarri and is not ruling out the prospect of a summer move.
Dick Advocaat rejects Feyenoord job
Dick Advocaat has turned down the chance to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord manager.
The veteran coach, currently in charge of Dutch side Utrecht, had been highlighted as an ideal replacement for successful boss Van Bronckhorst, who will leave at the end of the season.
Advocaat has since confirmed he will not join the Rotterdam side, saying the negative response to the prospect of him taking the job convinced him not to follow it through.
"We held a meeting but I decided not to follow up on it," he told reporters. "Let me first say that I find it a great honour that Feyenoord has approached me but there has been such a negative atmosphere around my possible appointment that I simply do not want to do it."
Barca in long list of Joao Felix suitors
Barcelona are ready to compete with Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signing of Joao Felix, Mundo Deportivo says.
The 19-year-old Benfica attacker has attracted several of Europe’s top sides amid his breakthrough season in the Primeira Liga, in which he has scored eight goals in 22 appearances.
Barca have long been tracking the Portugal Under-21 international and could make a move for him this summer as the interest heats up.
De Gea to sign Man Utd extension
Goalkeeper to commit to five-year deal
David De Gea is close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United, Metro reports.
The Red Devils have been working on tying the Spain international down to a new deal for some time, but negotiations have barely gotten off the ground amid the club’s struggles under Jose Mourinho.
United recently triggered a one-year extension in his contract, meaning he is tied to the club until 2020. But they are confident of ensuring he stays for the long-term, with a deal that will run until 2024 and see him earn £375,000-per-week waiting to be signed.