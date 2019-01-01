Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Dembele & Coutinho in exchange for Neymar

sporting director Dougie Freedman says inflated player prices are the reason behind the club's failure to spend their £50 million Aaron Wan-Bissaka windfall this summer.

The full-back completed his big-money move to in June, but Palace remained frugal during the transfer window. "People know we have got a bit of money from the Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal so prices are inflated," Freedman told the Balance podcast.

"It is the first time we've been in this position, it is very difficult. Every Palace fan out there, of course they want us to sign some players and I get that but we also want to be responsible."