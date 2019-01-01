January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Tottenham eye cut-price Rabiot deal

Arsenal and West Ham are reportedly chasing Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, who is believed to have a £28.5million buy-out clause, according to Sport.

Fornals has been a highlight of a poor season for Villarreal, making 29 appearances for the club who are second from bottom and three points from safety in La Liga.

The Spaniard scored a superb last-minute winner to defeat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Bernabeu last season for Villarreal.