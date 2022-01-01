Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane

Inter set to sell Sensi
Talks in progress for Stefano #Sensi to #Monza from #Inter on a permanent deal for €15M. Expected a meeting in the next days to try to close the deal. #transfers https://t.co/N8SBzHTZu6— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 5, 2022
Gattuso announcement expected soon
Official announcement now ready for Gennaro Gattuso as new Valencia manager, all set for the statement this week. Two year deal signed as expected. 🦇🇮🇹 #Valencia— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022
€3m salary guaranteed plus add-ons per season for Gattuso.
Matic to join Roma
Nemanja Matić will sign a contract until June 2023 with AS Roma - with an option for further season. José Mourinho wanted him after Chelsea and Man Utd experiences. 🇷🇸🤝 #transfers @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022
AS Roma will let Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave on a free - he’s joining Inter, done deal. pic.twitter.com/LOQj8lsQmc
Bale delays retirement
Gareth Bale was asked whether Wales qualifying for the World Cup would influence his reported consideration of retirement, and he told Sky Sports: "Maybe for a little bit!"
The forward is now a free agent after his Real Madrid deal expired.
Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane (Times)
Winger expected to leave Anfield this summer
Liverpool have rejected an initial £21 million ($26m/€24) bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that also included up to £4m in add-ons, according to The Times.
Mane is expected to leave Anfield in the coming months, with the Bundesliga champions favourited to land him, but the Reds are willing to hold out for more money.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could see attackers Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave.