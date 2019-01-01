Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter want Man Utd to pay part of Lukaku's wages

Chelsea defender Dasilva target for Championship
Chelsea's young defender Jay Dasilva has emerged as a target for Championship outfits Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, per Football Insider.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the latter, who wish to make his move permanent.
Howver, QPR are just as interested in securing his services.
Barca want Neymar, Griezmann
Barcelona feel that they will be able to sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann during the transfer window, says Mundo Deportivo.
The attacking duo have both been targets of the Catalan club for some time and the La Liga champions would like to see them both join if possible.
The Blaugrana are reported to also be selling Philippe Coutinho in order to help fund the purchases.
Man Utd set De Gea price
Manchester United will not sell David De Gea for less than £75m ($95m) as Paris Saint-Germain looks to capture the goalkeeper, claims The Sun.
The veteran shotstopper has been a cornerstone of the Red Devils in recent years but looks set to leave Old Trafford after rebuffing an extension.
The Ligue 1 champions are among his major suitors, but United will not sell him for anything less than a hefty price.
Serie A trio want Deulofeu
Watford face a fight to keep hold of Gerard Deulofeu, with the striker attracting interest from three Serie A sides, per Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old helped fire the Hornets to the FA Cup final this past season and has seen his stock rise at Vicarage Road.
Now, Napoli and Milan are among the sides reported to be keen on taking the former Barcelona man away from the Premier League outfit.
Benitez interested in Celtic job
Interesting chat with Rafa Benitez. He’s still in the dark about his future at Newcastle & any takeover bid. Also told me he consulted his friend Frank McParland (ex-Rangers scout) about the prospect of the Celtic job. He decided against for now, but would consider it in future. pic.twitter.com/MiTJqZ18Fy— Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) June 2, 2019
Fernandes prefers Liverpool over City
Reported Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes has implied he would rather play for Liverpool over Premier League champions Manchester City as speculation on his future swirls, says Record.
The Sporting CP man is in the sights of the Premier League following 31 goals in 50 appearances this season for the Portuguese club and he has now professed a greater admiration for the Champions League holders.
"I like Liverpool a lot more [than Man City]," the 24-year-old stated. "It's a more direct [style of play], more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football."
Richarlison ignoring transfer rumours
Everton forward Richarlison is tuning out rumours of his exit from Goodison Park following speculation of interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United.
The striker has been in good form for Marco Silva's Toffees this season but has now played down the idea that he could walk out on them.
“It’s a nice feeling when you get praise for your good work, but I’m not thinking about a transfer at the moment," the Brazilian stated.
Madrid happy to swap Bale for Pogba
Real Madrid are adamant they can secure Paul Pogba from Manchester United, with the La Liga outfit hopeful to offload Gareth Bale in the other direction, says The Times.
Los Blancos wish to bring the France international to Spain but are unwilling to pay purely in cash and wish to exchange a player to lower the price.
United were formerly keen on Bale but have since cooled, with James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas two other options Madrid are open to offering.
Leicester slap £90m price tag on Maguire
Leciester City will not let defender Harry Maguire leave for less than £90m ($114m) this transfer window as Manchester City and Manchester United chase his signature, reports StarSport.
Both clubs however are wary of such a fee which would make the England international the most expensive defender in history.
United are looking to bolster a leaky backline after a poor season while City may well choose to chase other options.
Benfica target Keylor Navas
Benfica are targeting the capture of Real Madrid's number two goalkeeper Keylor Navas, reports Record.
The shotstopper has been limited this season with Los Blacos following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois and is thought to be keen to leave.
However, Madrid themselves may not be as agreeable as to letting the La Liga and three-time Champions League winner leave easily.
Wilder to leave Blades for Baggies?
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could be set to swap the Premier League for the Championship with a move to West Brom, according to the Express and Star.
The Yorkshireman, who guided the Blades back to the top flight in 2018-19, is reportedly frustrated by issues behind the scenes at the club.
The Baggies, who sacked Darren Moore earlier this year, are keen on prospectively tempting Wilder to the Hawthorns to become their new manager.
Hurtado tops Newcastle wish list
Venezuelan international Jan Hurtado is one of two key targets for Rafa Benitez if he remains in charge at Newcastle United following their reported takeover, says the Daily Express.
The Spaniard is also keen on goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt this season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Benitez's future remains unclear at St James' Park but dialogue between hiim and the hierarchy is thought to be reaching a close.
United contact Raiola on Donnarumma
Manchester United have made contact with agent Mino Raiola over a move for Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports Il Corriere della Sera.
With David De Gea having rejected the Red Devils' final offer of an extension, the Old Trafford club will likely move him on with a year left on his current deal.
As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are weighing up their options - and with an asking price confirmed, they have opened dialogue about Donnarumma's services.
Chelsea move appeals to Allegri
Blues man Sarri set for Juve swap
Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly told friends that the prospect of managing Chelsea appeals to him, according to the Daily Star.
The ex-Bianconeri man quit in Turin following another Serie A title and is currently mulling his options, while his former club is believed to have tapped Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to replace him.
As such, there could be an effective straight swap of jobs if Allegri decides now is the time to test himself in the Premier League.
Benitez future unaffected by takeover talks
Rafa Benitez's decision to either remain at Newcastle United or depart will not be affected by takeover talks, according to ChronicleLive.
The Spaniard has endured a difficult relationship with owners at the Magpies and was widely expected to leave ahead of the new campaign.
United however are reportedly also the subject of a takeover bid from interests in the Middle East, though sources say this will have no impact on Benitez's call.
Spurs, Madrid both want Jovic
Tottenham could be set to battle Real Madrid for the signing of Luka Jovic, per Don Balon.
Spurs and Los Blancos both want the Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia star, while the latter also want to raid the former for Christian Eriksen.
With their Champions League final defeat fresh in the memory, the Premier League outfit will be looking to make their first signings since early 2018 in the next few months.
Man United, Man City in race for Cancelo
#ManchesterUnited and #ManchesterCity are in race for João #Cancelo. He could leave from #Juventus, that wants for him €60M. Contacts ongoing with his agent Jorge #Mendes. #transfers #MUFC #MCFC #mutd— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 1, 2019
No Sane bid from Bayern
Manchester City have not received a bid for Leroy Sane despite multiple reports of their interest in the player, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The winger is still thought to be a target of the Bundesliga side, who are looking to replace club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
Man City target three midfielders to replace Fernandinho
Manchester City have targeted three midfielders to replace Fernandinho this summer, with Atletico Madrid's Rodri as the primary target.
The Manchester Evening News reports that Tanguy Ndombele, of Lyon, and Marco Llorente, of Real Madrid would be the other targets should a move for Rodri not go through.
Zidane plans mass Real Madrid clearout
Zinedine Zidane is planning a mass culling of the Real Madrid team.
AS reports the Spanish side's boss is ready to cut loose as many as 14 players off the current roster to make room for a rebuild.
Lazio reach extension deal with Inzaghi
Simone Inzaghi has been handed a one-year extension from Lazio.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports the club have extended their manager for a year beyond the end of his current deal, which runs through 2020.
Inter seal Dzeko deal
Antonio Conte has secured Roma striker Edin Dzeko as his first signing at Inter, according to SportMediaset.
While Roma wanted €20 million (£18m/$22m), Dzeko will head to Inter for €13.5m, and is set to sign a two-year deal at €4m a season.
The transfer could be announced as soon as Monday.
Newcastle have not contacted Gattuso
Newcastle United have not contacted ex-Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso over their managerial position, according to the Chronicle.
Rafa Benitez's future at the club has been the subject of speculation for much of the season and reports in Italy suggested Gattuso was being mooted as a replacement.
But Gattuso's representatives have had no contact with Newcastle.
Giampaolo favourite to replace Gattuso at Milan
Milan may be set to hire Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo as the replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, according to Calciomercato.com.
Simone Inzaghi had been Milan's target, but with the Lazio boss set to sign an extension, Giampaolo is now the favourite to take over at San Siro.
Interestingly, Gattuso could end up taking Giampaolo's place at Sampdoria.
Man Utd still targeting Trippier
Manchester United are still targeting Kieran Trippier this summer, though they fear Daniel Levy will price him out of their plans, according to the Mirror.
Trippier is not untouchable, but Levy's demands of £30 million ($38m) have made United wonder whether paying £45m for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, might be a better investment.
The interest in both full-backs makes it clear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not yet trust Diogo Dalot.
Inter want Man Utd to pay part of Lukaku's wages
The striker is on Antonio Conte's wishlist but need the Red Devils to drop their asking price and pay a chunk of his wages
Romelu Lukaku hopes to join Antonio Conte at Inter but will need Manchester United to drop their asking price and pay part of his salary, according to the Mirror.
United want most of the £75 million ($95m) they paid for Lukaku back in any transfer, but Inter are unable to afford that level of fee.
And despite Lukaku losing a percentage of his wages after United failed to qualify for the Champions League, Inter would require United pay a further chunk of his £10.15m salary.