Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane open to Tottenham extension

The striker would be open to a deal that includes a release clause

Harry Kane would be open to signing an extension at Tottenham if the offer includes a release clause, claims Eurosport.

Such an outcome once seemed an impossible development, but with Manchester City now said to have moved on from their pursuit, he may want to secure a pay rise as a security measure in case his market value were to diminish.

With a release clause, he would no longer be held back by Spurs against his wishes. However, chairman Daniel Levy is said to hate the concept of release clauses and may be difficult to convince.