Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus request Fati in Pjanic swap deal

Juventus request Fati in Pjanic swap deal

2020-05-30T22:55:11Z

Riqui Puig could also enter deal

Juventus have requested Barcelona include Ansu Fati in the deal that would take Miralem Pjanic to Catalunya, reports Sport

The teenage forward became an instant hit at Camp Nou early this season thanks to a spate of goals, but has since struggled for playing time in the Barca attack.

Fellow youngster Riqui Puig is also mentioned as a possible makeweight in order to seal a move for Pjanic.

Bournemouth push for Fraser renewal

2020-05-30T22:45:30Z

Bournemouth are hopeful of retaining Ryan Fraser in their fight against relegation, according to the Daily Mail

The Spurs target's contract expires at the end of June, but he will have the option to stay on until the end of the interrupted Premier League season if he so chooses.

Spurs need to sell before pursuing Willian

2020-05-30T22:35:47Z

Tottenham must reduce their playing staff before making a move for Jose Mourinho's favoured target Willian, claims the Daily Star

Erik Lamela is one of the current players who could make way to welcome the Brazilian, who starred under Mourinho during his Chelsea spell.

Luiz faces pay cut to complete Benfica return

2020-05-30T22:25:46Z

David Luiz will have to accept a hefty salary reduction in order to return to Benfica, reports the Mirror

The Brazilian, currently at Arsenal, would face a cut of £38,0000 per week should he leave the Emirates for Portugal, due to the club's strict wage cap.

Alaba suggests breakthrough in extension talks

2020-05-30T22:15:37Z

David Alaba suggested there could be movement on a possible contract extension at Bayern Munich in the coming weeks. 

After Manuel Neuer was recently tied down to fresh terms, Bayern boss Hansi Flick said on Monday he is keen to retain the services of Alaba. 

The versatile Austria international's existing deal is due to expire at the end of next season, with Barcelona and Real Madrid recently linked with an interest. 

