Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish

Agnelli and Allegri sure Chiellini will stay at Juve
Juventus coach Max Allegri and President Andrea Agnelli are sure Giorgio Chiellini will be at the club next season, despite the 37-year-old defender being out of contract.
“I spoke to him on Monday, it seemed ridiculous to interrupt his vacation considering he’s been playing for two years uninterrupted, all to come and sign a piece of paper,” Agnelli told a press conference on Tuesday.
Allegri also indicated he would be relying on Chiellini to provide experience to his young Juve side as they aim to win the Serie A title back from Inter.
Newcastle confident of Willock loan
The Arsenal midfielder spent the second half of last season with the Magpies
Newcastle have renewed hope of re-signing Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal, according to Mail Online.
Willock impressed at St. James' Park last season but attempts to bring him back for the 2021-22 campaign have so far proved unsuccessful.
Magpies manager Steve Bruce however is continuing to push for the 21-year-old midfielder and a deal could be done within 48 hours.
Bayern close to signing teenage Chelsea talent Soglo
Bayern Munich are very close to signing 16-year-old Chelsea talent Emran Soglo, Goal can confirm.
Soglo, a central attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, is currently in Munich and trained last week with the Bayern U17 squad. After impressing, he is now with the U19s.
No final decision has yet been made, however Bayern have been impressed and will offer a contract which Soglo is keen to accept.
Petkovic leaves Switzerland to take over at Bordeaux
L'entraîneur national Vladimir Petkovic quitte l’ASF pour rejoindre les Girondins de Bordeaux. Merci pour ces sept années de succès et bonne continuation à Bordeaux!— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) July 27, 2021
👉 https://t.co/AeHvUVv9wn pic.twitter.com/vEwynnzrGU
Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish (Daily Mail)
Aston Villa however are said to be holding out for £100m
Manchester City will make their first official bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, with a £75 million offer being prepared, according to the Daily Mail.
While the bid will also have add-ons, Villa are said to be holding out for at least £100m - and will make Grealish a huge £150,000-a-week offer in an attempt to convince him to stay.
Grealish has been a long-term target for City, having impressed in the Premier League over the last two seasons.