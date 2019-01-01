Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave Arsenal if Emery stays

Marco Silva is only hanging onto his job at thanks to a lack of suitable replacements, according to The Mirror.

Silva will take training on Tuesday but only because owner Farhad Moshiri cannot decide on who he wants as manager instead. David Moyes has been suggested as a safe pair of hands in the short-term, but many fans will see the return of their former manager as a backwards step.

Everton lost at home to Norwich on Saturday, a result which has left them 16th in the Premier League. They face second-placed Leicester next up and, should they lose again, they will find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone.