Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave Arsenal if Emery stays

Silva hanging by a thread at Everton
Marco Silva is only hanging onto his job at Everton thanks to a lack of suitable replacements, according to The Mirror.
Silva will take training on Tuesday but only because owner Farhad Moshiri cannot decide on who he wants as manager instead. David Moyes has been suggested as a safe pair of hands in the short-term, but many Everton fans will see the return of their former manager as a backwards step.
Everton lost at home to Norwich on Saturday, a result which has left them 16th in the Premier League. They face second-placed Leicester next up and, should they lose again, they will find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone.
Pellegrini's future up in the air
Manuel Pellegrini and the West Ham board have held crisis talks over his future, reports the Daily Express.
The Hammers lost 3-2 to Tottenham at the weekend, making it eight games without a win. After a decent start to the season which had fans excited, they have now plummeted all the way down to 17th.
Pellegrini has been told in no uncertain terms that results have to improve, and fast. West Ham have a tough run of fixtures coming up and travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.
Leeds and Aston Villa want Brewster on loan
Leeds and Aston Villa are among the clubs looking to sign Rhian Brewster on loan, according to the Daily Star.
Liverpool are ready to sanction a loan move for the teeneage striker, who has made only two senior appearances this season. Jurgen Klopp has previously blocked a temporary move for Brewster, but is now thought to be happy for him to get experience elsewhere.
Crystal Palace and Swansea are also interested in signing the 19-year-old striker. Palace and Villa have a clear advantage in being able to offer him Premier League football.
Sanchez Flores on the brink at Watford
Watford are considering a second managerial change in three months with Quique Sanchez Flores close to the sack, reports The Telegraph.
Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia in September after a winless start to the season, but only has one win in nine league games. In light of Norwich's 2-0 victory against Everton at the weekend, Watford have slumped to the bottom of the table having collected eight points out of a possible 39.
The Hornets now face a crucial match against relegation rivals Southampton at the weekend. While Watford are unlikely to turn to a survival specialist like Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce, the club hierarchy are worried that Sanchez Flores has made little improvement and defeat to Southampton could decide his fate.
Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave if Emery stays
Arsenal face uncertainty over the future of the club's star forwards
The Gunners fear that they could lose their best players if Unai Emery remains in charge next season, according to the Daily Mail.
Aubameyang and Lacazette are in talks over new deals but neither seem particularly eager to sign as things stand. Both are keen to play Champions League football but, with Arsenal currently eighth and without a win in five games, that seems less and less likely by the day.
They are not the only players who are reportedly considering their future at the Emirates. Arsenal would have to pay at least £4m in compensation to sack Emery before the end of the season, though after pay-outs to his backroom staff the final total could rise significantly.