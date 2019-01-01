Hibs close in on Appleton
Hibernian will appoint Michael Appleton as their new head coach in the next 48 hours, according to Sky Sports.
Appleton will succeed Neil Lennon, who left Easter Road by mutual consent at the end of last month.
Former Blackburn and Oxford Utd boss Appleton has been out of work since leaving his role as Leicester assistant at the end of last season.
Juve leading chase for de Ligt
Juventus are leading the race to sign highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Calciomercato.
Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also among the clubs to have been linked with the young defender.
However, Juve could be at an advantage as they maintain good relations with de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola, who will play a huge role in deciding the defender's future club.
Sarri - I never hear from Abramovich
Maurizio Sarri insists he would be happy to receive a call from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the club's 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City put his position under further scrutiny.
Sarri finds himself under pressure after this latest defeat, which means Chelsea have now conceded 12 goals in their last three Premier League away games.
PSG keen on Mendy
The French champions believe a bid worth in the region of €40million (£35m/$45m) will be enough to land the 23-year-old.
Valencia to let Lee leave on loan
Valencia will allow young midfielder Lee Kang-in to leave the club on loan next season, according to Superdeporte.
Lee joined Valencia's academy as an 11-year-old in 2011 and was promoted to the Valencia first team at the end of last month.
However, the club
Solskjaer set for permanent Man Utd job
Norwegian to be rewarded after fine start in interim charge
Manchester United will appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager after his successful spell as interim boss, according to The Sun.
Solskjaer has won 10 out of his 11 games in charge since succeeding Jose Mourinho in mid-December to lift the club back into the Premier League's top four.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was believed to be a leading contender for the job but the board look set to stick with Solskjaer given the stunning impact the Norwegian has had in his short time in the Old Trafford