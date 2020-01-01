Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd looking to beat Real Madrid to Van de Beek

Football Federation (FFA) announced that the remainder of the A-League season will go ahead but behind closed doors, while Wellington Phoenix will play all their matches in Australia.

The future of the 2019-20 campaign has been in doubt since Australia and New Zealand introduced strict travel conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic which has suspended top-flight competitions across Europe.

Travellers to Australia and New Zealand must self-isolate for a 14-day period due to concerns over COVID-19, however, the A-League will continue for the remaining six regular-season rounds but without fans.