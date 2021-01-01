Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye Mbappe swoop

Kylian Mbappe PSG 2021-22
Barcelona suffer Sanches blow

2021-08-15T22:55:56Z

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is unlikely to move to Barcelona this summer due to an injury, L'Equipe reports.

The Portugal international is set to undergo surgery that will keep him out until September.

Neville: Kane has already gone

2021-08-15T22:27:48Z

England legend Gary Neville believes that Harry Kane's time at Tottenham is over after he missed Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I just read into the fact that, because he was not involved today - every other England player that has been part of the Euros I believe has been involved this weekend - whether it was from the bench or in the squad, Harry Kane would be here today.

"I feel if there was no doubt over his future, I took into it that he has gone."

Harry Kane, Euro 2020
Blackpool try to snatch Man Utd youngster Laird

2021-08-15T22:25:39Z

Blackpool have made a last-ditch move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird, according to the Sun.

Swansea had previously been in pole position to sign the defensive talent. 

Laird, 20, spent last season on loan with MK Dons last term.

Liverpool ready to move for Mbappe (Transfer Window)

2021-08-15T22:23:02Z

The Reds are hoping to land the superstar on a free

Liverpool will try to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, according to the Transfer Window podcast.

It is reported that Mbappe is "interested" in a deal with the Anfield club, who will have to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.

Cahill a wanted man

2021-08-15T22:19:40Z

Ex-Chelsea star Gary Cahill is wanted by numerous clubs following his release from Crystal Palace.

The Sun says that Bournemouth, Norwich and Rangers all want the centre-back.