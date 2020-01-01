Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Romero wants to leave Man Utd for MLS

West Brom closing in on £17m Grant
Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant is nearing a move to West Brom, reports the Daily Mail.
The Terriers were originally demanding £17 million ($22m) for Grant but a compromise has now been reached between the two clubs.
West Brom are also considering a further move for Bournemouth striker Josh King.
Modric desperate to extend Real Madrid stay
Luka Modric is prepared to take a wage cut to extend his Real Madrid contract, claims Marca.
The Croatia star is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2021 and believes he can contribute for at least another year beyond that.
Real Madrid are yet to make any decisions on Modric's future but it's clear the player himself wants to stay put.
Ozil axed from Arsenal's 25-man Europa League squad
Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s 25-man squad for the Europa League group stages.
The club’s highest earning player - who pockets £350,000 ($454,000) per week - is one of two senior players cut by boss Mikel Arteta, whose 25-man squad for the competition is only allowed to include 17 "non locally trained players."
With 19 to choose from, however, Arteta has had to decide which two he would not involve and Ozil, along with defender Sokratis, has been left out.
Romero wants MLS move
The Argentine could be heading to North America
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is eager to seal a transfer to MLS, reports the Daily Mail.
Romero was close to joining Everton on loan but that move fell through after the Red Devils demanded a fee for the Argentine.
Man Utd nearly signed Cavani in 2013
New Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani nearly moved to Old Trafford in 2013, according to The Athletic.
Ed Woodward was keen to sign the Uruguay international but then-manager David Moyes turned down the move after three separate scouting trips left him unimpressed.