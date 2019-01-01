Transfer news and rumours LIVE: James likely to return to Real Madrid this summer

PSG thinking of canceling Rabiot contract
Adrien Rabiot has been charged by PSG for gross misconduct that could be cause for immediate dismissal, according to L'Equipe.
According to the report, Rabiot's club outing the night PSG was eliminated from the UCL and his liking of Patrice Evra's euphoric celebration during the game on social media was the primary cause for the charge.
Bale’s agent claims he wants to remain at Real for the rest of his career
Gareth Bale’s agent has appeared to play down speculation linking the Welshman with a move away from Real Madrid, by claiming his client wants to retire at the Bernabeu.
“He [Bale] wants to play all his career for Real Madrid and if it does not work out, we will talk again," said Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s agent.
"He will talk with Mr [Zinedine] Zidane, take it from there and then see at the end of the season.”
Wijnaldum relaxed over contract situation
Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has said he has not spoken to the club above signing a new contract on Merseyside.
A number of senior Reds players have agreed new deals in recent months, and with just over two years left on Wijnaldum’s contract there have been calls to offer the Dutchman an extension.
“No, I did not speak with the club yet [about a new contract],” the former Newcastle man told the Liverpool Echo.
“That is something for the club. I will see what happens. I signed a five-year contract and I am still under contract. I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club.”
Tottenham braced for Eriksen and Alderweireld exits
Mauricio Pochettino has accepted star players will leave this summer
Mauricio Pochettino has braced himself for Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld to leave Tottenham this summer.
The north London club know their efforts to prevent Eriksen leaving at the end of campaign could be futile, especially given Real Madrid’s ever-increasing interest in the Dane.
The former Ajax man will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and the Daily Mail claims Spurs would prefer to sell their star in a cut-price deal rather than lose him for nothing in a year’s time.
Tottenham are also powerless to stop Alderweireld leaving given the defender has a £26 million ($34m) buy-out clause in his contract.
James likely to return to Real Madrid this summer
The Bayern star could return to the Bernabeu this summer
James Rodriguez is likely to make a return to Real Madrid this summer.
The Columbian is nearing the end of his two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich, and many expected the deal to be made permanent at the end of the season.
However, El Confidencial claim Bayern may be unwilling to pay the €43 million (£36m) that it would cost to sign James, meaning his parent club Real Madrid may be forced to look for a new buyer, with Zinedine Zidane not interested in retaining his services in the 2019/20 camping.
Should that happen, the Spanish news outlet are reporting that Real could up their asking price to €60 million (£51m).
Solskjaer yet to be offered Man United contract
Manager still waiting for permanent deal from Old Trafford outfit
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been offered a new contract by Manchester United.
The Daily Mail claim the Norwegian is still in the dark over his future, as is assistant manager Mike Phelan.
Despite leading the Red Devils to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup, and transforming the club’s league position, it appears the United hierarchy are still considering their options carefully ahead of the 2019/20 season.