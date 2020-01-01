Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea battling Leverkusen for Onana

Newcastle set to target La Liga's best
Saudi officials are increasingly confident a proposed takeover of Newcastle will be approved and that they'll look to sign La Liga's best players "led by Messi".
Just interviewed a senior source at Saudi Media City who believes #NUFC has now "been purchased" by PIF. Adds "the best LaLiga players will be bought, led by Messi" 👀— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 26, 2020
My understanding remains nothing has been finalised/approved, but Saudi sources continue to talk up takeover.
Grealish will cost an awful lot of money - Smith
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has warned clubs off making a move for star player Jack Grealish after he helped secure their Premier League survival.
Grealish scored in a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday that ensured Villa just avoided relegation with Grealish's future at Villa the subject of ongoing speculation.
Smith is however adamant any transfer won't be easy to negotiate.
“He is contracted for around three or four years. We have billionaire owners and if people want him he’s going to cost an awful lot of money," Smith was quoted by the Mirror.
Chelsea and Leverkusen battling for Onana
The Cameroon international looks set for an off-season move
Bayer Leverkusen have submitted a €20 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but Chelsea are willing to offer €30m (£27m/$34m), reports Voetbal International.
The Blues can now also offer Champions League football next season after securing fourth place in the Premier League.
Leverkusen, meanwhile, will be hoping Onana will want to reunite with their manager Peter Bosz, who he played under at Ajax.
Schalke coy over Liverpool's interest in Kabak
Schalke have refused to comment on speculation linking Liverpool with a move for their Turkish defender Ozan Kabak.
According to WP, Schalke have issued a 'no comment' on the reports, suggesting the Reds could indeed be circling.
Kabak, 20, has been a regular in the Bundesliga this season after moving to the club from Stuttgart in 2019.
Hodgson ready to let Zaha leave
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admits he has given up on trying to convince Wilfried Zaha to stay at the club after seeing the striker's form nosedive at the end of the season.
Zaha, 27, has been repeatedly linked to a move away from Selhurst Park over the past few years.
Both Arsenal and Everton were reportedly interested in signing him last summer, but no move materialised and Zaha stayed on to register a disappointing term with Palace.