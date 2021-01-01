Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal & Liverpool vying for Asensio

Madrid target Carvalho set for Fulham exit
Fabio Carvalho has thrown further doubt on his Fulham future by turning down a new contract offer, reports the Sun.
The 19-year-old could leave as soon as January, with Real Madrid among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature.
Saliba wants to fight for Arsenal place
William Saliba is determined to prove he has a future at Arsenal, reports the Telegraph.
Despite shining on loan at Marseille, Saliba wants to return to the Emirates Stadium and fight for a first-team spot.
Conte lines up Kessie as first Spurs signing
🚨💣 Accordo vicino tra #Atangana e il #Tottenham per #Kessie 🇨🇮. Ingaggio da €10M a stagione per il centrocampista del #Milan 🔴⚫ e maxi commissione per l'agente. 🐓⚽ #THFC #Calciomercato #Transfers— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 2, 2021
Barca still confident of Xavi appointment
Barcelona are still confident to complete Xavi appointment in the next few days. It’s considered “matter of time” by the club. Xavi only wants to join Barça and his contract is ready to be signed since last week. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2021
Here we go expected soon. https://t.co/eAYM57bFkQ
West Brom push forward with Johnstone contract talks
West Bromwich Albion are stepping up their efforts to sign Sam Johnstone to a new deal, reports Sky Sports.
The England goalkeeper is out of contract in June and has attracted interest from Southampton, West Ham and Tottenham..
Tevez admits he lacks 'fire' to return to football
Former Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City star Carlos Tevez admits he finds little motivation to return to professional football and does not miss the game.
Tevez parted company with Boca Juniors in June, while refusing to announce his retirement at the age of 37 following his third spell with the Xeneize.
However he seems to be in little rush to find a new club as he enjoys life away from the pitch.
Tactical genius Conte will turn struggling Spurs into top-four contenders
The Italian was confirmed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor on Tuesday and he will waste little time in turning his new team's fortunes around.
Arsenal & Liverpool vying for Asensio
Forward has been sparsely used under Ancelotti at Madrid
Arsenal and Liverpool are vying for the signature of Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio - according to El Nacional.
Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Milan are also keen on the 25-year-old, who wants to leave the Blancos after falling out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti.
Asensio, whose current contract expires in 2023, has only scored three goals in 11 appearances for Real so far this season.
Chelsea see Hazard door opened
Chelsea have been made aware that Real Madrid are prepared to enter into talks regarding a deal for Eden Hazard, claims ABC.
The Blancos are willing to sell, with those at Stamford Bridge told they merely need to open discussions in order for a deal to be done that will take the Belgian playmaker back to west London.
Dembele edging towards Barca deal
Barcelona are finally edging closer to getting a contract extension agreed with Ousmane Dembele, reports Sport.
The French forward has been sounding out interest from elsewhere, but is now ready to commit to fresh terms at Camp Nou.
Spurs & Newcastle ask about Adeyemi
Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs to have asked questions of Karim Adeyemi’s potential availability, reports Sport1.
The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg forward is considered to be a hot prospect, with leading sides from across Europe battling to secure his signature.
Barca receive loan offers for Umtiti
Barcelona have, according to Sport, received several loan offers for Samuel Umtiti.
The World Cup-winning French centre-half remains out of favour at Camp Nou and needs to find regular game time elsewhere.
Tottenham to rival Juve for Vlahovic
Tottenham, with Antonio Conte now in place, are ready to rival Juventus for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, claims Calciomercato.
The Serbian frontman has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with a big-money transfer predicted for 2022.
Eriksen tempted by Ajax return
Christian Eriksen is tempted by the prospect of returning to Ajax, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The Danish playmaker, who suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is expected to be released by Inter and freed to resume his career elsewhere.
Hazard won't seek Real exit in January
Eden Hazard won't seek a move away from Real Madrid in January - as 90min reports.
The Belgian winger has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League after a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.
Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing Hazard, and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest, but he wants to stay at Real and fight for his place for the time being.
PSG to submit offer for Sporting star Palhinha
Paris Saint-Germain are set to submit an offer for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha - according to O Jogo.
The 26-year-old is reportedly valued at around €20 million (£17m/$23m) with his current contract not due to expire until 2025.
If PSG are able to land Palhinha, he will follow in the footsteps of ex-Sporting team-mate Nuno Mendes, who moved to Parc des Princes on an initial loan deal in the summer.
Arsenal considering Belotti swoop (Calcio Mercato)
Torino star touted for Premier League switch
Arsenal are considering a swoop for Torino striker Andrea Belotti - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the Gunners in January if he chooses, having already decided against extending his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico Grande beyond the end of the season.
However, Arsenal are likely to face competition from Inter and Milan for Belotti, who supported the Rossoneri in his youth.
Spurs announce Conte as new head coach
✍️ We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 2, 2021
Ibrahimovic in line for Milan extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in line for a contract extension at Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 40-year-old will be offered a fresh one-year deal on the same terms as his current agreement.
Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in six outings for Milan so far this season, including a free kick in their 2-1 win over Roma at the weekend.
Aston Villa make contact with Fonseca
Aston Villa have made contact with ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca - according to The Daily Mail.
The Portuguese is being sounded out as a potential replacement for Dean Smith, who has come under pressure after a poor start to the season.
Fonseca has been out of work since being sacked by Roma at the end of the 2020-21 season, and has also been linked with the vacant post at Newcastle.
Beckham wants Alexis at Inter Miami
Inter Miami, the MLS franchise of David Beckham, are ready to make Alexis Sanchez their next marquee signing.
FCInterNews claims that a Chilean forward struggling for a spark at San Siro will be allowed to negotiate a move to America once a formal approach is made.
Roma readying Real raid for Nacho
Roma manager Jose Mourinho is, according to El Nacional, ready to raid his former employers at Real Madrid for Nacho.
The Serie A outfit want to take the versatile defender on an initial loan agreement that includes an option to buy.
Conte wants Spurs to sign De Vrij
Inter defender Stefan de Vrij will be a top target for Antonio Conte once he takes the reins at Tottenham, claims Football Insider.
The Italian coach worked with the Dutch defender at San Siro and believes a January deal can be done.
Man Utd starlet Svidersky seeking exit
Manchester United starlet Martin Svidersky is seeking a move away from Old Trafford - as The Sun reports.
The 19-year-old has less than a year to run on his current contract and has turned down a number of extension offers from the Red Devils.
Svidersky is eager to take on a new challenge in Italy or Germany amid interest from Atalanta, Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim.
Villar to leave Roma in January
Gonzalo Villar is set to leave Roma in the January transfer window - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Real Betis and Valencia have already expressed an interest in the 23-year-old, but both clubs would prefer a loan deal to a permanent one.
Villar was a regular in the Roma starting XI last season but has yet to feature in 2021-22 under Jose Mourinho.
Arsenal eyeing Jovic loan
Arsenal are eyeing a potential loan deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic - according to Fichajes.
The Gunners will also push for a €25 million (£21m/$29m) option to buy the 23-year-old, who has struggled for form since joining Real from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.
Jovic is contracted to Real until 2025, but they could be ready to sell as he continues to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema.
Raiola wants Haaland to join Barca (El Nacional)
Norwegian frontman touted for Camp Nou switch
Mino Raiola wants Erling Haaland to join Barcelona - according to El Nacional.
The Borussia Dortmund star's agent has a strong relationship with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, and is eager to arrange a deal in 2022.
Haaland's €75 million (£64m/$87m) release clause will become active next summer, but Raiola is open to a compromise with Barca amid their current financial plight.
Bayern confident of Gnabry extension despite delay
Bayern Munich have been waiting on Serge Gnabry to sign a new contract for some time.
Media reports in Germany have insisted the deal is all but done, but Sky Sport says the two parties still have some minor details to sort out and that a deal is still very likely to go through in the near future.
Adeyemi set for PSG talks
Paris Saint-Germain are set to hold talks with Karim Adeyemi, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The Red Bull Salzburg star has already had conversations with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but the French giants hope to lure him with the promise of succeeding Kylian Mbappe to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Conte to get £150m to spend at Spurs (The Sun)
Premier League side to provide incoming coach with big transfer budget
Tottenham will give Antonio Conte £150 million ($205m) to spend on new players when he takes over as coach, The Sun claims.
The Italian manager is expected to sign an 18-month contract to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and the Premier League side will ensure he has enough to strengthen the squad to his liking.
Matsima wants Monaco exit
Chrislain Matsima hopes to leave Monaco in the January transfer window.
RMC Sport reports the 19-year-old defender’s lack of playing time has prompted him to look for a move elsewhere and he is already in talks with teams in Germany.
Pogba leaning towards PSG move instead of Real Madrid (Fichajes)
Man Utd star can leave for free at end of the season
Paul Pogba is edging towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Fichajes reports.
Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked to the midfielder, whose future at Manchester United has long been uncertain.
But PSG are looking for a player of his profile and calibre and have taken over as the favourites to land him.