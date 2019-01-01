Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve, Inter discuss Icardi-Dybala swap deal

Charlton still want Bolton playmaker Oztumer
Charlton are preparing a bid for Bolton's Erhun Oztumer, says Sky Sports.
The newly promoted Championship side tried to sign Oztumer in January, but were rebuffed by Wanderers.
However, with Bolton now in administration, the Addicks are more confident of securing their man.
Chelsea eye Coutinho as Hazard replacement
Chelsea are considering a move for Philippe Coutinho as a replacement for outgoing winger Eden Hazard, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Brazil forward has failed to produce the form he showed at Liverpool in a Barcelona shirt and could be lured away from Camp Nou by a return to the Premier League.
Chelsea are still hopeful a suspension to their transfer ban will allow them to replace Hazard.
City to let Gundogan go for free
Manchester City will allow Ilkay Gundogan leave when his contract expires in 2020, claims The Sun.
The Citizens have made it a policy to sell players when they enter the final year of their contract but are willing to let Gundogan go for free because they signed him for just £20 million ($25m) in 2016.
The midfielder has helped City to two Premier league titles and three domestic cups, which the club reportedly see as a good return.
Micah Richards & Alan Hutton among eight players to leave Aston Villa
We can this afternoon confirm the release of eight players. Thank you all, for everything. Best of luck. 💜https://t.co/2cHnkCyrdl#AVFC pic.twitter.com/9We4EHO50x— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 1, 2019
Union Berlin complete permanent signing of Abdullahi
👉 More transfer news: 1. FC Union Berlin have followed up on the option to buy Suleiman Abdullahi from @EintrachtBSNews after his impressive loan spell with the club.#fcunionhttps://t.co/j3nB3hjsf1— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) June 1, 2019
AC Milan offer Maldini technical director role
AC Milan want to bring Paolo Maldini in as technical director, Goal understands.
The former Rossoneri captain is currently considering his future after being made an offer by Milan.
He would follow a recent trend of ex-players returning to their former clubs in leadership roles if he takes up the job, with Chelsea reportedly set to appoint Petr Cech as technical director and Manchester United considering Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher.
Unwanted Boateng to go for cut price
Bayern Munich could let Jerome Boateng go for less than their €20 million asking price, according to Bild.
President Uli Hoeness has said the centre-back must be moved on, a statement which will weaken the Bavarian's bargaining position with any potential suitors.
Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all been linked with the former Manchester City man.
Aston Villa to swoop for Jota
Aston Villa are plotting a shock move for Jota from rivals Birmingham City, according to the Express and Star.
The 27-year-old winger has reportedly has his medical ahead of a switch that would see Gary Gardner move in the opposite direction.
Jota played 40 times for Birmingham in the Championship, scoring three goals and registering 9 assists.
Arsenal and Leicester eye Torres
Arsenal and Leicester City are both interested in Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to the Daily Mail.
The teenager made his breakthrough into the first team this season and appeared 37 times in all competitions - usually as a substitute.
He could be bought for as little as £25m (€28m/$32m), but only if a sell-on clause is agreed, a fee which has attracted Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund as well.
Peterborough make Eisa record transfer
Peterborough United have comfirmed that they have landed Bristol City striker Mo Eisa in a deal that breaks the club's transfer record on their official website.
The 24-year-old striker made just six appearances for Bristol this season after moving to the Championship from Cheltenham Town.
He had a stunning record for the Robins, scoring 25 times in 50 games, notching nine assists.
Tottenham and Arsenal to battle over £60m Maddison
Arsenal have joined the hunt for Leicester City's James Maddison, with Tottenham also chasing the midfielder, according to HITC.
The 22-year-old is valued at £60m (€68m/$76m) by the Foxes and that price-tag is likely to put the Gunners out of the running.
He has managed seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season and has demostrated an affinity for free-kicks.
Wolves to make move for £30m Marega
Wolves are planning a move for Porto forward Moussa Marega, who is valued at £30m (€34m/$38m), according to the Mirror.
Raul Jimenez is the sole out-and-out striker at the club and alternative options are required.
Marega, 28, managed 21 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, and can play up front or on the wing.
Juve, Inter discuss Icardi-Dybala swap deal
Inter and Juventus are discussing a potential swap deal between Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The two are valued at a similar price and therefore only a small cash sum, if any at all, would be involved either way.
Icardi has been on the fringes since his clash with the club's hierarchy, while Dybala's production levels have dropped off this season.
Monaco interested in Aurier
Monaco are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, according to France Football.
The principality club are looking to provide competition for Djibril Sidibe, whose levels have dropped in the last year.
Spurs are open to selling a player who has been used largely as a back-up to Kieran Trippier, who is also rumoured to be on his way out.
Valencia eye £8m Hernandez
Valencia are eyeing an £8m (€9m/$10m) move for West Ham striker Javier Hernandez, according to The Sun.
The Spanish outfit need a striker after a loan deal for Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi failed, resulting in the Belgian being sent back in January.
Hernandez has managed seven Premier League goals this season and has previously enjoyed a successful campaign in Spain while on loan at Real Madrid.
Salah wants De Rossi at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has said that he would like to play alongside former team-mate Daniele De Rossi at Liverpool.
The Egyptian played with De Rossi at Roma and claims he is one of the best players he has ever played with.
The midfielder has played his last game for Roma and is now a free agent after his contract expired, and is looking for a new club for the first time in his career.
Roma target Thauvin as potential Under replacement
Roma target Thauvin as potential Under replacement
Roma see Marseille's Florian Thauvin as a potential replacement if Cengiz Under leaves, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away and the Roman club are keen to move switftly to fill the void if he does depart.
Thauvin has had an impressive season in Ligue 1, scoring 16 goals and registering eight assists in 33 league games.
Tottenham make Ndombele offer
Tottenham have approached Lyon over the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Metro.
Juventus have also made an offer for a midfielder who has attracted interest from both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid following an impressive season in France.
However, while the club are reportedly perpared to sell, both bids are set to be knocked back as Lyon hold out for a whopping £88m (€99m/$111m).
Juve could buy Emerson as a pay-off to get Sarri from Chelsea
Juventus could pay between €25m (£22m/$28m) and €30m (£27m/$34m) for Emerson as they factor in Maurizio Sarri's compensation fee, according to Tuttosport.
Around 20% of the sum to be paid for the left-back would be for the Chelsea manager's services.
A similar arrangement was reportedly reached between the Blues and Napoli last summer, with the compensation for Sarri factored into Jorginho's price-tag.
Hysaj confirms Napoli exit amidst Atletico interest
Elseid Hysaj has confirmed that he will be leaving Napoli this summer amidst strong interest from Atletico Madrid on Digitalb.
The right-back admitted he wants silverware and feels that is more achievable at another club outside Italy.
Hysaj, 25, made 35 appearances in all competitions for Napoli last season.
Arsenal willing to pay some of Ozil's wages if he departs
Arsenal are willing to pay some of Mesut Ozil's wages in order to facilitate a transfer, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners are open to selling the German playmaker, but his £350,000-per-week wages are a huge obstacle to any move.
Arsenal will also listen to offers for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi this summer as they look to clear salary off their books.
Boateng to hold talks with PSG and Juventus
Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng is set for talks with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, reports The Sun.
Boateng, who has one year left on his deal with Bayern, has been told he can leave the club after eight seasons.
The 30-year-old could be available in a bargain €17 million (£15m/$19m) deal.
Madrid do not want Hermoso to join Atletico
Real Madrid do not want Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso to join rivals Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.
Hermoso, who came up through Madrid's youth ranks, impressed with Espanyol last season, and the Blancos have a €7.5 million buy-back option on the 23-year-old.
Zinedine Zidane's side could exercise that clause in order to avoid strengthening a direct rival.
Ancelotti makes contact with Mendes
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has made contact with agent Jorge Mendes ahead of the transfer window, reports Calciomercato.
After finishing second in Serie A, Napoli are preparing to spend big in the summer and several of Mendes's clients could be on their wish list.
One of those is likely to be James Rodriguez, who is unlikely to stay at Real Madrid following a two-season loan at Bayern Munich.
Zidane intervened to keep Ramos in Madrid
Zinedine Zidane personally intervened to keep Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid, according to ESPN FC.
Ramos, 33, was considering leaving the Bernabeu due to disagreements with president Florentino Perez, and had a lucrative offer from China on the table.
But the Blancos manager stepped in and convinced the veteran defender to stay with the club.
Juventus make final check on Pochettino
Juventus made one final check on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's availability before the Champions League final, reports the Daily Mail.
The Bianconeri are expected to name Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, but they wanted to do their due diligence on the Spurs boss before making any final decision.
Pochettino, though, is expected to remain at Tottenham next season.
Villa looking to sign Cahill
Aston Villa are hoping to sign veteran defender Gary Cahill on a free transfer, according to The Sun.
The 33-year-old would be reunited with ex-Chelsea team-mate John Terry, who is currently an assistant at Villa.
Villa are also eyeing ex-Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran, who is out of contract after a spell at Brentford.
Mane reveals he turned down Man Utd move
Liverpool star Sadio Mane has said he was “really really close" to joining Manchester United in 2016.
The Senegal international had plenty of suitors after a blistering 2015-16 season with Southampton, including United and Liverpool.
But Mane says that Jurgen Klopp helped talk him out of a move to Old Trafford.
Zidane wants Pogba over Eriksen
The Madrid boss is not fully convinced by the Tottenham star
Real Madrid are interested in Christen Eriksen but are prioritising Paul Pogba at the behest of Zinedine Zidane, according to Marca.
Eriksen has only one year left on his contract with Tottenham would cost substantially less at €60m (£53/$67) than Pogba at around €140m.
But Zidane is not entirely convinced by Eriksen, and Madrid have delayed opening discussion with Spurs as a result.
Real Madrid, Chelsea to hold face-to-face talks for Hazard
The Belgian is closing in on a move to the Bernabeu
Real Madrid are set for face-to-face negotiations with Chelsea in order to finally sign Eden Hazard, according to the Daily Mail.
The La Liga giants have made three informal offers for Hazard that have been rejected by the Blues, but they are now set to sit down with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
Madrid hope to finally conclude their pursuit of Hazard, allowing the Belgain to complete his desired move to the Bernabeu.
Mourinho says he has more hunger to manage than ever before
Jose Mourinho has insisted that he has more hunger than ever to manage, saying he misses being on the sidelines.
At 56 and having won two Champions Leagues and eight league titles spread out over four countries, Mourinho could be forgiven for no longer having the same passion for management.
But instead, when asked if his desire to coach is still the same, Mourinho told Eleven Sports Portugal that he is eager to return to the sidelines, though he won't take just any offer.
Read what the ex-Manchester United boss had to say right here on Goal!
West Ham sell Perez to Alaves
West Ham have agreed to sell former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to Deportivo Alaves for €2.5 million, according to Sky Sports.
Personal terms have yet to be agreed, but are not expected to be an issue, while the move remains subject to a medical.
There is also a 30 per cent sell-on clause for the 30-year-old striker, who joined West Ham last season after spending the previous term on loan in La Liga with Deportivo La Coruna.
Stoke want £30m for Butland
Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have learned Stoke City will demand £30 million ($38m) for goalkeeper Jack Butland, according to the Daily Star.
Butland wants to return to the Premier League in hopes of retaining his England place, but his international team-mate Jordan Pickford's £30m fee is the bar Stoke believe must be met for him to leave.
Palace want Butland, but Bournemouth may be in better shape to land him as they can offer former Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic as part of a deal.
Sarri agreement reached with Juventus
Maurizio Sarri has reached an agreement with Juventus to become the Serie A champions' next head coach and has requested Chelsea release him from his contract, Goal understands.
Fali Ramadani, Sarri's agent, met with Chelsea management Friday to discuss his client's future with the club as a move to Turin draws closer and closer.
The Chelsea boss has received an offer from Juventus that would pay him €7 million (£6m/$8m) to succeed Massimiliano Allegri, who had coached the Bianconeri to five straight league titles.