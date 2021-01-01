Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins

Real reluctant to trigger Nunez clause
Real Madrid are reluctant to trigger the €150 million (£128m/$174m) release clause in Darwin Nunez’s contract at Benfica, reports Defensa Central.
That could leave a door open for others, with Premier League heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City also said to be keen on the 22-year-old forward.
Chelsea form part of the race for Nkunku
Chelsea are, according to the Daily Star, one of the sides in the running to land RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.
The 23-year-old’s goal scoring feats this season have brought him to the attention of sides across Europe, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also said to be readying approaches.
New deal in Bilbao
🆕 @yuriberchiche extends his contract with Athletic Club for two more seasons, keeping him in Bilbao until 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 5, 2021
❌ No release clause 👇#Yuri2024 #AthleticClub 🦁
PSG keeping tabs on Insigne
Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne - according to Le 10 Sport.
The 30-year-old's current contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is due to expire in June 2022, and he has yet to indicate that he wants to commit to fresh terms.
Insigne will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with potential suitors in January, with PSG poised to make a move.
Man Utd considering Brozovic swoop (Calcio Mercato)
Inter star touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United are considering a swoop for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 28-year-old has emerged on the Red Devils' radar amid their struggles to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract.
Donny van de Beek's future at Old Trafford is also up in the air, and United could look to bring in Brozovic to provide extra cover in the middle of the park.
Inter and Roma chasing Winks
Inter and Roma are both chasing the signature of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old wants to leave Spurs in January after falling down the squad pecking order under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Two of the biggest clubs in Italy could offer Winks a way out of Tottenham, where he is under contract until 2024.
Dybala close to finalising Juve extension
Juventus are set to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract until June 2025. The agreement is at final stages - not signed yet but more than advanced. Last details to be fixed soon. 🇦🇷📑 #Juventus #Dybala— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
Paulo’s current deal expires in June 2022. He always wanted to stay at Juventus.
Lewandowski changes tune on Bayern future
Robert Lewandowski is set to renew his current contract at Bayern Munich, marking a turnaround from the Poland international over his future at the club, per Fichajes.
The striker had been linked with an exit this summer from Allianz Arena, having won every major domestic honour - plus the Champions League - during his time with the Bundesliga giants.
But having failed to move on this summer, he appears to have had a change of heart and will now pen fresh terms at the club.
Mbapppe 'would have only left' for Madrid
Kylian Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I am attached to PSG. If I had left this summer, it would have ONLY been for Real Madrid”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2021
“My ambition was clear this summer”. #RealMadrid #PSG pic.twitter.com/Kc0V9q5cF7
Pique in bind at Barcelona
Gerard Pique's position in the Barcelona dressing room is under threat, with the player's close relationship with president Joan Laporta straining his place among the rest of the squad, says Sport.
The stalwart, now the most senior Blaugrana face following Lionel Messi's exit, reportedly is isolated compared to the rest of Ronald Koeman's squad.
The former Manchester United man, a Camp Nou legend, could face being frozen out and forced to look elsewhere, unless he chooses to hang up his boots.
Zidane heads PSG shortlist
Zinedine Zidane reportedly is the headline pick on a three-man shortlist for Paris Saint-Germain as they eye a potential successor to Mauricio Pochettino, per Fichajes.
The Argentine has lost only one game in Ligue 1 this season, but his side have looked far from the all-conquering best hoped for by many given the talent at their disposal.
Now, they have a clutch of candidates, with ex-Real Madrid boss Zidane leading further options including Antonio Conte and Joachim Low in consideration.
Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins (The Sun)
Three Lions pair eyed as Lacazette replacements
Arsenal are preparing to mount moves for England duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta looks to bid farewell to Alexandre Lacazette, per The Sun.
The Gunners are looking to replace the misfiring French international with a spot of domestic talent, and have eyed up the Three Lions pair as potential successors to him.
Everton star Calvert-Lewin is widely seen as the successor to Harry Kane as number nine for his country, while Watkins earned a surprise recall this month after being looked over for Euro 2020.