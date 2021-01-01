Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Ollie Watkins, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal badge
Getty

Real reluctant to trigger Nunez clause

2021-10-05T09:03:48Z

Real Madrid are reluctant to trigger the €150 million (£128m/$174m) release clause in Darwin Nunez’s contract at Benfica, reports Defensa Central.

That could leave a door open for others, with Premier League heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City also said to be keen on the 22-year-old forward.

Chelsea form part of the race for Nkunku

2021-10-05T08:31:10Z

Chelsea are, according to the Daily Star, one of the sides in the running to land RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

The 23-year-old’s goal scoring feats this season have brought him to the attention of sides across Europe, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also said to be readying approaches.

New deal in Bilbao

2021-10-05T08:07:33Z

PSG keeping tabs on Insigne

2021-10-05T07:59:59Z

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne - according to Le 10 Sport.

The 30-year-old's current contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is due to expire in June 2022, and he has yet to indicate that he wants to commit to fresh terms.

Insigne will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with potential suitors in January, with PSG poised to make a move.

Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 2021-22
Getty

Man Utd considering Brozovic swoop (Calcio Mercato)

2021-10-05T07:30:00Z

Inter star touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 28-year-old has emerged on the Red Devils' radar amid their struggles to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract.

Donny van de Beek's future at Old Trafford is also up in the air, and United could look to bring in Brozovic to provide extra cover in the middle of the park.

Marcelo Brozovic; Internazionale vs Real Madrid Champions League 2021/22
Getty Images

Inter and Roma chasing Winks

2021-10-05T07:00:00Z

Inter and Roma are both chasing the signature of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 25-year-old wants to leave Spurs in January after falling down the squad pecking order under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Two of the biggest clubs in Italy could offer Winks a way out of Tottenham, where he is under contract until 2024.

Harry Winks Tottenham 2021-22
Getty

Dybala close to finalising Juve extension

2021-10-05T06:30:00Z

Lewandowski changes tune on Bayern future

2021-10-04T23:00:00Z

Robert Lewandowski is set to renew his current contract at Bayern Munich, marking a turnaround from the Poland international over his future at the club, per Fichajes.

The striker had been linked with an exit this summer from Allianz Arena, having won every major domestic honour - plus the Champions League - during his time with the Bundesliga giants.

But having failed to move on this summer, he appears to have had a change of heart and will now pen fresh terms at the club.

Mbapppe 'would have only left' for Madrid

2021-10-04T22:45:00Z

Pique in bind at Barcelona

2021-10-04T22:30:00Z

Gerard Pique's position in the Barcelona dressing room is under threat, with the player's close relationship with president Joan Laporta straining his place among the rest of the squad, says Sport.

The stalwart, now the most senior Blaugrana face following Lionel Messi's exit, reportedly is isolated compared to the rest of Ronald Koeman's squad.

The former Manchester United man, a Camp Nou legend, could face being frozen out and forced to look elsewhere, unless he chooses to hang up his boots.

Zidane heads PSG shortlist

2021-10-04T22:15:00Z

Zinedine Zidane reportedly is the headline pick on a three-man shortlist for Paris Saint-Germain as they eye a potential successor to Mauricio Pochettino, per Fichajes.

The Argentine has lost only one game in Ligue 1 this season, but his side have looked far from the all-conquering best hoped for by many given the talent at their disposal.

Now, they have a clutch of candidates, with ex-Real Madrid boss Zidane leading further options including Antonio Conte and Joachim Low in consideration.

Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins (The Sun)

2021-10-04T22:00:00Z

Three Lions pair eyed as Lacazette replacements

Arsenal are preparing to mount moves for England duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta looks to bid farewell to Alexandre Lacazette, per The Sun.

The Gunners are looking to replace the misfiring French international with a spot of domestic talent, and have eyed up the Three Lions pair as potential successors to him.

Everton star Calvert-Lewin is widely seen as the successor to Harry Kane as number nine for his country, while Watkins earned a surprise recall this month after being looked over for Euro 2020.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 2021-22
Getty Images