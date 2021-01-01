Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Bayo signs Clermont extension
Mohamed Bayo has signed a new contract at Ligue 1 side Clermont.
The 23-year-old striker came through the club's youth system and has impressed this season, scoring four goals in seven matches.
He is now contract to the club until 2024.
Martinez signs new Ajax contract
Lisandro Martinez has signed a new contract with Ajax, running until 2025.
𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗔, 𝗔𝗝𝗔𝗫, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱. ⚪️🔴⚪️#MásMartínez— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 1, 2021
Everton to go after Newcastle midfielder Longstaff
Everton are considering a January move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, The Independent claims.
The Toffees are said to be interested in Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, but 23-year-old Longstaff is a more likely option for Rafael Benitez's team.
AC Milan to make new bid for €13m Faivre
AC Milan are to make a new attempt to sign Romain Faivre from Brest, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A side tried to sign the 23-year-old in the summer but Brest would not let him leave.
Faivre wants to go to Milan, however, and Brest are willing to grant him his wish as long as they get the €13 million they are asking for.
Juventus sign Bandolo from Nancy
#Under17 | Diamo il benvenuto a Randy Bandolo 🙌#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JOjusvFtWE— JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) October 1, 2021
Bundesliga side determined to sign Pepi
Ricardo Pepi could be on the move to the Bundesliga very soon.
The FC Dallas striker is already the subject of talks with Ajax, but there is also interest from Germany and Italy.
According to 90min, a Bundesliga team is determined to bring the 18-year-old to the German top-flight instead.
Leeds scout Villarreal star Danjuma
Leeds are monitoring Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, according to Football Insider.
The 24-year-old featured in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League this week and Leeds are looking at bringing him back to England.
Everton target Roma midfielder Villar
Everton are interested in signing Gonzalo Villar from Roma in January.
The midfielder has not been able to break into the first-team under Jose Mourinho this season and hopes to leave, with Calciomercato reports the Toffees are eyeing him.
Napoli target Nandez to leave Cagliari in January
Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez could be on his way out of Cagliari in the January transfer window.
His agent, Pablo Bentancur, confirmed Napoli have expressed an interest in signing the 25-year-old and says Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has promised to let him leave for a resonable price.
"Giulini promised me and the player to do everything possible to get him away in the January transfer market," CalcioNapoli24.
"Nandez wants to win something, he wants to play the Champions League. The president gave us his word."
Atletico, Inter and AC Milan eye Benfica hero Nunez
Interest in Darwin Nunez has increased in the wake of the striker's role in Benfica's win against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Record reports Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan are all hopeful of signing the 22-year-old Uruguay international, who scored twice as they beat Barca 3-0 this week.
Nunez, who has already scored four goals in the Portuguese top-flight this season, has almost four years left on his contract at Benfica.
Man City mulling over move for Torres (Marca)
Blues keen on Villarreal defender
According to Marca, Manchester City are considering an approach for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.
The Spain international centre-half has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in the recent past, but could end up in England at the Etihad Stadium.
Tuanzebe open to permanent transfer
Axel Tuanzebe is open to the idea of making a permanent move away from Manchester United, reports the Birmingham Mail.
The 23-year-old defender is enjoying his time back at Aston Villa on loan and would welcome an opportunity to remain part of Dean Smith’s long-term plans.
Vlahovic ‘dreams of’ Man City move
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic “dreams of” making a move to Manchester City, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Serbia international is a man in demand, with clubs across Europe closely monitoring his development, but the 21-year-old would like to make his way to the Premier League champions.
Werner faces fight for Chelsea future
Timo Werner is going to have to fight for his future if he wants to remain at Chelsea, reports Standard Sport.
With exit talk building around the Germany international forward, he has been told that he must strike up a positive partnership with Romelu Lukaku in order to avoid being offloaded.
Real Madrid have money for Haaland
AS reports that some shrewd business from Real Madrid in recent windows means the Blancos are in a position to spend big next summer.
The Liga giants are said to have the funds that will make moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe possible at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Chelsea considering approach for Insigne
Chelsea are preparing to enter the race for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, reports Fichajes.
The Euro 2020 winner is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2022, with leading sides from across Europe ready to make efforts to secure his signature.
Haaland 'wants €50m-a-year' at PSG (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Ligue 1 side favourites to sign striker on huge contact
PSG are now favourites to sign Erling Haaland and are preparing to meet his immense wage demands, report Gazzetta dello Sport.
Haaland has been linked with clubs all across Europe, with his agent Mino Raiola touting his services but demanding a €50 million-a-year salary for his client.
He is available for €75 million next summer when his release clause activates at Borussia Dortmund, and PSG could swoop should Kylian Mbappe leave when his own deal ends.
Martinez addresses Barcelona talk
Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
The Belgium national coach is a front runner to succeed the under-fire Ronald Koeman, and is well admired by the hierarchy at Camp Nou.
“There is absolutely nothing - and there has been no contact with Barcelona. I want to fulfil my contract, but many things may arise along the way,” he told HLN.
'Bayern don't need Haaland if Lewandowski stays fit'
Bayern Munich do not need to sign Erling Haaland so long as Robert Lewandowski maintains his form and fitness, according to Mario Gomez.
Former Bayern and Germany striker Gomez told Abendzeitung: “What you hear and read about salary, I can’t imagine Bavaria going along with that. If you extend with Kimmich and Goretzka, the pillars of the future, you can hardly bring in an external player who then earns a lot more.
"Although Joshua might even accept that, given Haaland’s worth. But if Lewandowski stays so fit, Bayern doesn’t need Haaland anyway."
Koeman 'has one game to save his job'
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will be in charge to face Atletico Madrid this weekend however the board will seriously consider his position during the international break, report Sport.
It means defeat to the Liga champions would surely seal Koeman's fate, with Barca having endured a poor start to the season including losing both of their opening Champions League fixtures.
His status as a club legend from his playing days has given him some leeway, however this could run out after the weekend's action.
Arsenal youngster Henry-Francis signs first pro contract
Midfielder Jack Henry-Francis has signed his first professional deal with Arsenal.
The 18-year-old has played for the club's U23s and featured for the first team in their pre-season friendly against Hibernian in July.
He is also a Republic of Ireland international at youth level.
West Ham 'target Lewis-Potter'
West Ham are keen on Hull City midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter, according to Teamtalk.
Lewis-Potter, who has 20 goals in 85 games for the Tigers, has impressed in the Championship and could follow the same path as Jarrod Bowen, who has starred for the Hammers since joining them from Hull.
David Moyes is eyeing attacking talent from England's second tier, as Bowen is linked with a potential switch to Liverpool.
Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider)
Tottenham could try and tempt their former boss should they sack the ex-Wolves manager
Spurs would sack Nuno and re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino given the opportunity and are keeping tabs on the PSG coach, claim Football Insider.
Nuno was only appointed in the summer, but a heavy defeat to rivals Arsenal has put him under significant pressure already.
Pochettino remains well regarded at Spurs, however his position at PSG means a return is very unlikely at present.
Inter wanted Raspadori and Scamacca - Sassuolo CEO
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has claimed Inter wanted to sign both Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, but the club do not need to sell their stars.
Carnevali told Corriere dello Sport: “Marotta asked me for both, but we gamble on young players and for this reason, we sold [Francesco] Caputo. Now Giacomo and Gianluca will have more chances to show their qualities.
“Our club do not need to sell at all costs and we do certain operations only when we deem it appropriate, also taking into account the good of the boys.”
Klopp 'on Barcelona shortlist' (El Nacional)
The Liverpool manager is one of four coaches wanted to replace Ronald Koeman
Barcelona have shortlisted Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman as manager, according to El Nacional.
Barca bosses are huge admirers of the Liverpool coach and could even appoint a stop gap until the end of the season in order for them to pursue the 54-year-old.
However it remains to be seen whether Klopp would leave Anfield for a club currently mired in financial trouble and struggling in the Champions League.
Kessie could leave Milan in January
PSG and Liverpool target Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
His contract expires at the end of the current season, meaning he can enter negotiations with non-Italian clubs in January unless an extension is confirmed.
Milan have reportedly offered Kessié a new €6.5m-a-year deal, but the midfielder wants at least €8m.
West Ham told McKennie will cost £35m
Football Insider reports that Juventus have put a £35 million ($47m) asking price on Weston McKennie, with West Ham keen on the USMNT star.
The Hammers are said to have already held talks regarding the United States international, but his current club are demanding almost double what they paid for the 23-year-old if he is to leave Turin.
Herrera back on Barcelona’s radar
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera is back on Barcelona’s recruitment radar, claims Defensa Central.
The Spain international has seen a move to Camp Nou mooted for some time and the 32-year-old could see a deal put in place as he faces fierce competition for places in France.
Nketiah wants out of Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah wants regular first team football and is ready to push for a move away from Arsenal in January, reports Ekrem Konur.
Leeds, Brentford and Aston Villa are all said to be keen on the England U21 international striker.
Nkunku offered to Real Madrid
Real Madrid have, according to Defensa Central, been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.
The 23-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star has struggled for consistency in Germany, but has made a flying start to the 2021-22 campaign and could seek out a new challenge next summer.
Should Kane have left Spurs?
Sturridge joins Perth
OFFICIAL: Daniel Sturridge has signed with @PerthGloryFC 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/56gdGLCPrH— Goal (@goal) October 1, 2021
Werner considering Chelsea future
Timo Werner is considering his Chelsea future, reports the Telegraph.
Werner could leave Stamford Bridge if he doesn't lock down a more regular role under Thomas Tuchel.
The German joined Chelsea just last season, but struggled in front of goal as the Blues went on to win the Champions League.
Phillips nears new Leeds deal
Kalvin Phillips is close to signing a new contract at Leeds.— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 30, 2021
His agent told @JPercyTelegraph: "I can only see a positive outcome. Kalvin's desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen."
Southgate not surprised by Sancho's struggles
Gareth Southgate says he's not surprised that Jadon Sancho has struggled since his big money summer transfer.
Sancho has yet to truly find his feet at Manchester United and Southgate says he understands why he's struggled since his move.
Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail)
The midfielder is ready to depart in search of more playing time
Donny van de Beek is set to make another attempt to leave Manchester United this February, reports the Daily Mail.
The Dutchman was visibly frustrated on the bench as he wasn't involved in Man Utd's recent Champions League win over Villarreal.
Van de Beek is desperate to move on in search of playing time with one eye already on next winter's World Cup.
Traore nears new Wolves deal
Adama Traore is nearing a new deal with Wolves, reports the Daily Mail.
The Spanish winger is set to be offered a new contract that would see him earn around the same amount as the club's high earners, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho, both of whom collect about £100,000 a week.
Traore was the subject of interest from Tottenham this past summer and currently has a deal that runs through 2023.
Rudiger happy at Chelsea amid contract uncertainty
Chelsea are still negotiating with Toni Rüdiger agents over new contract. Talks ongoing - there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over as Rüdiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel. 🔵🇩🇪 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021
FC Bayern and Real Madrid are interested in case he’ll be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/Gd6r8Jidsc
FC Cincy to appoint Albright
FC Cincinatti is set to appoint Chris Albright as the club's general manager, according to the Post Cincy.
Albright is set to join the club following the dismissal of Gerrard Nijkamp on August 6, which was followed up by the departure of Jaap Stam earlier this week.
Albright is currently the technical director of the Philadelphia Union, as he helped usher in top young players like Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie as the club won the Supporters' Shield last season.