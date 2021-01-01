Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Jurgen Klopp Liverpol 2021-22
Bayo signs Clermont extension

2021-10-01T21:40:20Z

Mohamed Bayo has signed a new contract at Ligue 1 side Clermont.

The 23-year-old striker came through the club's youth system and has impressed this season, scoring four goals in seven matches.

He is now contract to the club until 2024.

Martinez signs new Ajax contract

2021-10-01T20:55:00Z

Lisandro Martinez has signed a new contract with Ajax, running until 2025.

Everton to go after Newcastle midfielder Longstaff

2021-10-01T20:13:21Z

Everton are considering a January move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, The Independent claims.

The Toffees are said to be interested in Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, but 23-year-old Longstaff is a more likely option for Rafael Benitez's team.

AC Milan to make new bid for €13m Faivre

2021-10-01T19:30:57Z

AC Milan are to make a new attempt to sign Romain Faivre from Brest, Calciomercato reports.

The Serie A side tried to sign the 23-year-old in the summer but Brest would not let him leave.

Faivre wants to go to Milan, however, and Brest are willing to grant him his wish as long as they get the €13 million they are asking for.

Bundesliga side determined to sign Pepi

2021-10-01T18:21:25Z

Ricardo Pepi could be on the move to the Bundesliga very soon.

The FC Dallas striker is already the subject of talks with Ajax, but there is also interest from Germany and Italy.

According to 90min, a Bundesliga team is determined to bring the 18-year-old to the German top-flight instead.

Leeds scout Villarreal star Danjuma

2021-10-01T17:39:08Z

Leeds are monitoring Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old featured in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League this week and Leeds are looking at bringing him back to England.

Everton target Roma midfielder Villar

2021-10-01T17:00:34Z

Everton are interested in signing Gonzalo Villar from Roma in January.

The midfielder has not been able to break into the first-team under Jose Mourinho this season and hopes to leave, with Calciomercato reports the Toffees are eyeing him.

Napoli target Nandez to leave Cagliari in January

2021-10-01T16:25:08Z

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez could be on his way out of Cagliari in the January transfer window.

His agent, Pablo Bentancur, confirmed Napoli have expressed an interest in signing the 25-year-old and says Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has promised to let him leave for a resonable price.

"Giulini promised me and the player to do everything possible to get him away in the January transfer market," CalcioNapoli24.

"Nandez wants to win something, he wants to play the Champions League. The president gave us his word."

Atletico, Inter and AC Milan eye Benfica hero Nunez

2021-10-01T15:36:04Z

Interest in Darwin Nunez has increased in the wake of the striker's role in Benfica's win against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Record reports Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan are all hopeful of signing the 22-year-old Uruguay international, who scored twice as they beat Barca 3-0 this week.

Nunez, who has already scored four goals in the Portuguese top-flight this season, has almost four years left on his contract at Benfica.

Man City mulling over move for Torres (Marca)

2021-10-01T14:56:52Z

Blues keen on Villarreal defender

According to Marca, Manchester City are considering an approach for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international centre-half has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham in the recent past, but could end up in England at the Etihad Stadium.

Pau Torres Spain 2021
Tuanzebe open to permanent transfer

2021-10-01T14:41:30Z

Axel Tuanzebe is open to the idea of making a permanent move away from Manchester United, reports the Birmingham Mail.

The 23-year-old defender is enjoying his time back at Aston Villa on loan and would welcome an opportunity to remain part of Dean Smith’s long-term plans.

Vlahovic ‘dreams of’ Man City move

2021-10-01T14:21:12Z

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic “dreams of” making a move to Manchester City, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serbia international is a man in demand, with clubs across Europe closely monitoring his development, but the 21-year-old would like to make his way to the Premier League champions.

Werner faces fight for Chelsea future

2021-10-01T14:02:49Z

Timo Werner is going to have to fight for his future if he wants to remain at Chelsea, reports Standard Sport.

With exit talk building around the Germany international forward, he has been told that he must strike up a positive partnership with Romelu Lukaku in order to avoid being offloaded.

Real Madrid have money for Haaland

2021-10-01T13:49:17Z

AS reports that some shrewd business from Real Madrid in recent windows means the Blancos are in a position to spend big next summer.

The Liga giants are said to have the funds that will make moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe possible at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea considering approach for Insigne

2021-10-01T13:20:09Z

Chelsea are preparing to enter the race for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, reports Fichajes.

The Euro 2020 winner is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2022, with leading sides from across Europe ready to make efforts to secure his signature.

Haaland 'wants €50m-a-year' at PSG (Gazzetta dello Sport)

2021-10-01T13:00:30Z

Ligue 1 side favourites to sign striker on huge contact

PSG are now favourites to sign Erling Haaland and are preparing to meet his immense wage demands, report Gazzetta dello Sport.

Haaland has been linked with clubs all across Europe, with his agent Mino Raiola touting his services but demanding a €50 million-a-year salary for his client.

He is available for €75 million next summer when his release clause activates at Borussia Dortmund, and PSG could swoop should Kylian Mbappe leave when his own deal ends.

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22
Martinez addresses Barcelona talk

2021-10-01T12:29:52Z

Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.

The Belgium national coach is a front runner to succeed the under-fire Ronald Koeman, and is well admired by the hierarchy at Camp Nou.

“There is absolutely nothing - and there has been no contact with Barcelona. I want to fulfil my contract, but many things may arise along the way,” he told HLN.

'Bayern don't need Haaland if Lewandowski stays fit'

2021-10-01T11:59:36Z

Bayern Munich do not need to sign Erling Haaland so long as Robert Lewandowski maintains his form and fitness, according to Mario Gomez.

Former Bayern and Germany striker Gomez told Abendzeitung: “What you hear and read about salary, I can’t imagine Bavaria going along with that. If you extend with Kimmich and Goretzka, the pillars of the future, you can hardly bring in an external player who then earns a lot more.

"Although Joshua might even accept that, given Haaland’s worth. But if Lewandowski stays so fit, Bayern doesn’t need Haaland anyway."

Koeman 'has one game to save his job'

2021-10-01T11:30:01Z

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will be in charge to face Atletico Madrid this weekend however the board will seriously consider his position during the international break, report Sport.

It means defeat to the Liga champions would surely seal Koeman's fate, with Barca having endured a poor start to the season including losing both of their opening Champions League fixtures.

His status as a club legend from his playing days has given him some leeway, however this could run out after the weekend's action.

Ronald Koeman Barcelona 2021-22
Arsenal youngster Henry-Francis signs first pro contract

2021-10-01T10:59:38Z

Midfielder Jack Henry-Francis has signed his first professional deal with Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has played for the club's U23s and featured for the first team in their pre-season friendly against Hibernian in July.

He is also a Republic of Ireland international at youth level.

West Ham 'target Lewis-Potter'

2021-10-01T10:30:01Z

West Ham are keen on Hull City midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter, according to Teamtalk.

Lewis-Potter, who has 20 goals in 85 games for the Tigers, has impressed in the Championship and could follow the same path as Jarrod Bowen, who has starred for the Hammers since joining them from Hull.

David Moyes is eyeing attacking talent from England's second tier, as Bowen is linked with a potential switch to Liverpool.

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider)

2021-10-01T10:00:10Z

Tottenham could try and tempt their former boss should they sack the ex-Wolves manager

Spurs would sack Nuno and re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino given the opportunity and are keeping tabs on the PSG coach, claim Football Insider.

Nuno was only appointed in the summer, but a heavy defeat to rivals Arsenal has put him under significant pressure already.

Pochettino remains well regarded at Spurs, however his position at PSG means a return is very unlikely at present.

Inter wanted Raspadori and Scamacca - Sassuolo CEO

2021-10-01T09:30:26Z

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has claimed Inter wanted to sign both Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, but the club do not need to sell their stars.

Carnevali told Corriere dello Sport: “Marotta asked me for both, but we gamble on young players and for this reason, we sold [Francesco] Caputo. Now Giacomo and Gianluca will have more chances to show their qualities.

“Our club do not need to sell at all costs and we do certain operations only when we deem it appropriate, also taking into account the good of the boys.”

Klopp 'on Barcelona shortlist' (El Nacional)

2021-10-01T09:00:29Z

The Liverpool manager is one of four coaches wanted to replace Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have shortlisted Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman as manager, according to El Nacional.

Barca bosses are huge admirers of the Liverpool coach and could even appoint a stop gap until the end of the season in order for them to pursue the 54-year-old.

However it remains to be seen whether Klopp would leave Anfield for a club currently mired in financial trouble and struggling in the Champions League.

Kessie could leave Milan in January

2021-10-01T08:30:16Z

PSG and Liverpool target Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

His contract expires at the end of the current season, meaning he can enter negotiations with non-Italian clubs in January unless an extension is confirmed.

Milan have reportedly offered Kessié a new €6.5m-a-year deal, but the midfielder wants at least €8m.

West Ham told McKennie will cost £35m

2021-10-01T08:03:42Z

Football Insider reports that Juventus have put a £35 million ($47m) asking price on Weston McKennie, with West Ham keen on the USMNT star.

The Hammers are said to have already held talks regarding the United States international, but his current club are demanding almost double what they paid for the 23-year-old if he is to leave Turin.

Weston McKennie Juventus 2021-22
Herrera back on Barcelona’s radar

2021-10-01T07:30:41Z

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera is back on Barcelona’s recruitment radar, claims Defensa Central.

The Spain international has seen a move to Camp Nou mooted for some time and the 32-year-old could see a deal put in place as he faces fierce competition for places in France.

Nketiah wants out of Arsenal

2021-10-01T07:01:31Z

Eddie Nketiah wants regular first team football and is ready to push for a move away from Arsenal in January, reports Ekrem Konur.

Leeds, Brentford and Aston Villa are all said to be keen on the England U21 international striker.

Nkunku offered to Real Madrid

2021-10-01T06:37:09Z

Real Madrid have, according to Defensa Central, been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The 23-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star has struggled for consistency in Germany, but has made a flying start to the 2021-22 campaign and could seek out a new challenge next summer.

Should Kane have left Spurs?

2021-10-01T06:00:00Z

Werner considering Chelsea future

2021-09-30T22:38:36Z

Timo Werner is considering his Chelsea future, reports the Telegraph.

Werner could leave Stamford Bridge if he doesn't lock down a more regular role under Thomas Tuchel.

The German joined Chelsea just last season, but struggled in front of goal as the Blues went on to win the Champions League.

Phillips nears new Leeds deal

2021-09-30T22:24:00Z

Southgate not surprised by Sancho's struggles

2021-09-30T22:18:52Z

Gareth Southgate says he's not surprised that Jadon Sancho has struggled since his big money summer transfer.

Sancho has yet to truly find his feet at Manchester United and Southgate says he understands why he's struggled since his move.

Read the full story on Goal!

Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail)

2021-09-30T22:09:43Z

The midfielder is ready to depart in search of more playing time

Donny van de Beek is set to make another attempt to leave Manchester United this February, reports the Daily Mail.

The Dutchman was visibly frustrated on the bench as he wasn't involved in Man Utd's recent Champions League win over Villarreal.

Van de Beek is desperate to move on in search of playing time with one eye already on next winter's World Cup.

Traore nears new Wolves deal

2021-09-30T22:02:07Z

Adama Traore is nearing a new deal with Wolves, reports the Daily Mail.

The Spanish winger is set to be offered a new contract that would see him earn around the same amount as the club's high earners, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho, both of whom collect about £100,000 a week.

Traore was the subject of interest from Tottenham this past summer and currently has a deal that runs through 2023.

Rudiger happy at Chelsea amid contract uncertainty

2021-09-30T21:59:21Z

FC Cincy to appoint Albright

2021-09-30T21:54:06Z

FC Cincinatti is set to appoint Chris Albright as the club's general manager, according to the Post Cincy.

Albright is set to join the club following the dismissal of Gerrard Nijkamp on August 6, which was followed up by the departure of Jaap Stam earlier this week.

Albright is currently the technical director of the Philadelphia Union, as he helped usher in top young players like Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie as the club won the Supporters' Shield last season.