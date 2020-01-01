Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd unhappy with Greenwood

manager Steven Gerrard admits there are a dozen players he's thinking about re-signing at the club.

“I can name probably a dozen players that, in the back of my mind, I am certainly thinking about in terms of extensions and different contracts. I don’t think there is any rush at the moment, there is nobody whose time is running out that we are desperate to chase to put pen-to-paper," Gerrard was quoted by The Scotsman.

“I think the message to all the players is to win football games and reward the club come the end of the season, and we will certainly look after those individuals.”