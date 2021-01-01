Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Lukaku as Haaland alternative

Belgium striker could return for second spell at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are considering a bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter should they fail in a move for Erling Haaland, reports the Telegraph.

The Blues face intense competition for Haaland's signature this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all linked with a move for the Norweigan.

That has prompted the London club to consider alternatives with Lukaku, who made just 15 appearances in his first spell at the club between 2011 and 2013, high on their wanted list.