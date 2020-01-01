Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool target Werner open to Inter move

Fenerbahce target Kalinic
Fenerbahce will try to sign Nikola Kalinic this summer, according to reports.
AS says the Croatian striker is wanted by Napoli and Lazio as well as teams in the Premier League, but a switch to Turkey could be on the cards.
Todibo to join Juventus as part of Pjanic deal?
Jean-Clair Todibo could play the decisive role in Barcelona's bid to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, says Sport.
The Catalan side are determined to land the midfielder, but the deal has become complicated as the Serie A champions want Arthur in exchange.
Barcelona do not want a straight swap, however, and could take Mattia De Sciglio as part of the transfer, while Todibo could end up going to Italy to complete the move.
Juventus are interested in landing the defender, who is now on loan at Schalke, while Everton are also said to be ready to make a summer offer.
Leverkusen still want €100m for Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen will not let Kai Havertz leave for less than €100 million (£89m/$109m), Calciomercato reports.
The Germany international is wanted by Juventus and Barcelona, among others, but the Bundesliga side will not drop their asking price despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool target Werner open to Inter move
Inter will have to sell Lautaro to afford RB Leipzig star
Timo Werner has opened the door for a potential move to Serie A.
Calciomercato says Inter have a chance of landing the RB Leipzig star, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
Werner was previously against the idea of moving to Italy, but has since changed his mind.
Inter may make a bid this summer, but they will have to sell Lautaro Martinez first.
Conte wants Emerson, Semedo & Junior Firpo at Inter
Inter are plotting summer bids for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri and Barcelona pair Nelson Semedo and Junior Firpo.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says Antonio Conte has made Emerson his top target for the summer, while the Barca duo could come as part of a deal that will see Lautaro Martinez move to Camp Nou.