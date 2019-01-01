Celta set to sack Escriba
Fran Escriba is on the verge of losing his job as Celta coach, Marca says.
Celta have won just one of their seven La Liga matches this season and sit a place above the relegation zone.
Although his contract runs until 2021, the board are considering letting him go, but could give him one more game to change their mind.
Conte wants Man Utd's Matic at Inter
Midfielder could reunite with ex-Chelsea boss but Juventus also want him
Inter have set their sights on Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, Calciomercato says.
The midfielder has featured in each of the Red Devils' last three Premier League matches and captained them to victory in their Europa League opener against Astana.
But the 31-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Inter are considering swooping in to reunite him with his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. But the Nerazzurri could face competition from Juventus, who were linked with him earlier this month.
Juventus want Meunier & Can swap with PSG
Juventus will offer Emre Can to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for full-back Thomas Meunier in January, according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A side are determined to sign the Belgium international, who will be available for free next summer.
Juve hope to get him in January, instead, and hope offering to send Can to the French capital will be enough to persuade PSG to let Meunier go.
Gattuso set for Genoa talks
Gennaro Gattuso could be on his way back into management with Genoa, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The Serie A side have reached out to the former AC Milan midfielder and coach in the wake of their 4-0 defeat to Lazio.
A change of coach looks imminent and they are expected to meet with Gattuso when he returns to Italy from a trip to Russia on Monday.
Man Utd consider Mandzukic bid
Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.
The 33-year-old striker almost joined the Old Trafford side in the summer but they could not reach an agreement, while United also tried to sign Paulo Dybala from Juve.
Mandzukic was in talks with Qatari side Al Rayyan but talks were brought to an end this week, ensuring he will remain at Juve.
And Goal understands that United could swoop in for him in the next transfer window.