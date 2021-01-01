Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma

Koeman refuses to be drawn on sack talk
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says he does not want to speak about his future anymore after a 1-1 draw with Granada.
The Dutch manager conceded that "today's Barca is not the Barca of eight years ago" after the club needed a late equaliser from Ronald Arauajo after trailing for 88 minutes.
Mertesacker asks for Arteta patience
Per Mertesacker admits that a Champions League return for Arsenal may not happen for another "two or three years", but he has urged patience with Mikel Arteta in what remains a "big, big transition" for the Gunners.
North London heavyweights have failed to qualify for elite European competition since Arsene Wenger was still at the helm, with their last top-four finish coming back in 2015-16.
Drinkwater makes 'shambles' admission
Danny Drinkwater admits his time at Chelsea has been a "shambles", with the 31-year-old midfielder becoming a £35 million ($48m) flop for the Blues following a transfer from Leicester in 2017.
That deal was done when Drinkwater was a Premier League title winner and an England international, with those at Stamford Bridge eager to reunite a proven performer with former Foxes team-mate N'Golo Kante.
Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma (Calciomercato)
The manager has long held interest in the full-back
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot to Roma, writes Calciomercato.
The manager has been keen on Dalot since he was in charge at Old Trafford and sees an opportunity to add the player on a discount given the defender's fringe status with the Red Devils.
Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, so he already carries Serie A experience.
Preston renew Potts
💬 "I feel at home here and I’m happy to be staying."— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 20, 2021
Brad Potts said he feels right at home at Preston North End after signing a new deal with the club.
More from Pottsy on iFollow PNE now. 👇#pnefc
€12m Origi to leave Liverpool in January
Divock Origi is set to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window as he looks for more consistent playing time, according to Calciomercato.
Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he expected the striker to leave over the summer, but no palatable offers arrived.
Lens have now been tipped as a possible landing spot for Origi.
Paulinho draws Corinthians interest
👥📞Corinthians held a talks with Paulinho.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 20, 2021
🤔Paulinho has not yet decided on his career. #VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/91lFwzeyHl
Everton academy adds Okoronkwo
✍️ | #EFC have completed the signing of 17-year-old forward Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland.— Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) September 20, 2021
Welcome, Francis. 🔵