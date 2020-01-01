Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham star Eriksen closes in on Inter move

Tottenham star Eriksen closes in on Inter move
The Danish international appears set to trade the Premier League for Serie A
Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is nearing a move to Inter, with Ekstra Bladet reporting that a deal is "imminent."
The Serie A side have jumped ahead in the race for the Dane, whose contract with Tottenham expires at the end of this season.
Inter could land Eriksen for a cut-price fee of £21 million (€25m/$28m), with the 27-year-old set to walk away for free in the summer if he does not secure a January move.
Chelsea leading race for Zaha
Chelsea are leading the chase for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, claims the Daily Mail.
To help engineer his exit from Palace, Zaha recently hired agent Pini Zahavi, who is known to have good relationships with many at Stamford Bridge.
That, combined with Frank Lampard's desire to spend on a winger in January, has helped push the Blues to the front of the pack in the race for Zaha.
Bayern willing to let Boateng leave for around €5m
Bayern Munich are willing to sell defender Jerome Boateng for as little as €5 million, according to Bleacher Report.
Boateng is looking to leave the club after making just nine Bundesliga appearances this seasson.
The 31-year-old has been linked with several clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Tottenham.
Arsenal reject €10m Roma bid for Mkhitaryan
Arsenal have rejected an opening bid of €10 million (£9m/$11m) from Roma for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reports Forza Roma.
Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan in the summer, and has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the Serie A side.
Though Arsenal rejected Roma's opening bid for the Armenian, they have expressed their willingness to continue negotiations for a permanent transfer.
Valverde praises reported Barcelona target Olmo
Ernesto Valverde has admitted he admires Dani Olmo as Barcelona continue to be linked with a big-money move for the Dinamo Zagreb winger.
The Spain international has made it clear he is looking to leave the Croatian side as soon as possible, with several clubs around Europe linked with a move for the 21-year-old.
Olmo began his career in Barca's youth ranks but left La Masia as a 16-year-old for a surprise move to Dinamo.